10 million Christian migrants in the U.S risk deportation, report says

A report released by the U.S. Bishops in collaboration with Protestant Churches and organizations highlights that one in twelve Christians in the U.S. is either vulnerable to deportation or lives with someone who is, and calls on Christians to stand with their fellow believers.

Over ten million Christian immigrants in the United States are vulnerable to deportation, including those with temporary protections that could be revoked, according to a report released by U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) along with the National Association of Evangelicals, World Relief, and the Center for the Study of Global Christianity. Nearly 7 million U.S.-citizen Christians live within the same households of those at risk of deportation. 18 per cent are Catholics and 6 per cent are Evangelicals and add to the many others belonging to other faiths, the findings say.

Part of one Body

Titled “One Part of the Body”, the report aims to raise awareness in U.S Christian congregations on the impact of deportation policies — particularly under the Trump Administration — on members of their own religious community who as part of the same Body of Christ deserve our compassion. “Just as the hand cannot go about its business unaffected if the foot is in debilitating pain, whenever one part of the Church is suffering, the whole is called to suffer alongside”, explains the introductory letter to the report, signed among others by Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, Chairman of the Bishops’ Committee on Migration.

20 million people risking deportation in the US

This moral obligation of compassion, the signatories remark, extends to all people, regardless of their religious beliefs, who “are made in the image of God with inherent dignity (Genesis 1:27, Genesis 9:6, James 3:9).”

The report highlights that many immigrants — both documented and undocumented — are integral members of the Christian community. While the majority are lawfully present, a significant number are vulnerable to deportation due to precarious or absent legal status. This vulnerability is of particular concern in light of President’s Trump’s pledge to carry out mass deportations, potentially targeting 20 million people.

A pastoral call for compassion

The signatories careful to state that the report is not a political plea, nor does it claim that all deportations are unjust. Instead, it is a pastoral appeal to Christians to recognize the deep spiritual and relational consequences of the current indiscriminate crackdown on migrants on Churches, families, and communities.

One of the central insights presented is that the majority of undocumented or deportation-vulnerable immigrants in the U.S. are, in fact, Christians — four out of five, by their estimation.

This is a startling statistic meant to shake the conscience of some Christians who may not realize that those most at risk of deportation are not distant strangers but their fellow believers — even fellow parishioners.

The report offers statistical analysis supported by individual case profiles, drawn from both Catholic and Protestant Churches across the country. It reveals that one in twelve Christians in the U.S. is either vulnerable to deportation or lives with someone who is. This makes immigration enforcement not only a matter of public policy but a direct pastoral concern.

Balancing law, justice, and mercy

Acknowledging the biblical mandate to respect governmental authority (Romans 13), the report nonetheless advocates for a balanced approach to immigration law that incorporates justice and compassion.

Deportation, the Churches argue, is one way to enforce the law, but not the only or always the most ethical one. There are viable policy alternatives that could provide pathways to legal status for many immigrants, and these should be seriously considered in the political debate.

Call for action

The introductory letter closes with strong plea for American Christians to examine their role in this moment of uncertainty and fear. Referencing John 13:35, it reminds them that love for one another is the primary sign of discipleship which must be translated into concrete actions: in the face of suffering, particularly when that suffering affects fellow members of the Body of Christ, Christians are called to pray, advocate, and act.

