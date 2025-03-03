‘Pilgrims of hope’: New Bangkok Archbishop calls for renewal and evangelization

Archbishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana receives the crosier during his installation as the new Archbishop of Bangkok at Assumption Cathedral on March 2, 2025. Photo by Peter Monthienvichienchai/ LiCAS News

The Catholic Church in Thailand has ushered in new leadership as Archbishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana was installed as the Archbishop of Bangkok on Sunday, March 2, at Assumption Cathedral.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai - Thailand, LiCAS News

Archbishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana's appointment comes at a pivotal time for the Archdiocese of Bangkok, which not only serves as the heart of Catholicism in Thailand but also houses the headquarters of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) and Caritas Asia—key institutions shaping the Church’s mission across the region.

As he assumes office, Archbishop Arpondratana steps into a role that carries both local pastoral duties and a wider influence on the Church in Asia.

The canonical possession of the Archdiocese of Bangkok was marked by the presentation of the Papal Apostolic Letter of appointment, signifying the official mandate from Pope Francis.

The installation culminated in the seating of the new archbishop in the cathedra (bishop’s chair), a symbolic act confirming his leadership of one of Thailand’s most historically significant archdioceses.

Ahead of the Eucharistic celebration, diocesan priests reaffirmed their respect and obedience to their new archbishop. They and representatives of religious congregations in the archdiocese lined up to express their loyalty by kissing his episcopal ring.

The ceremony was attended by the two cardinals of Thailand, bishops, priests, religious, and Catholic faithful from across the country, as well as government officials and representatives of Thailand’s major religions—Buddhism, Islam, Christianity, Brahmanism-Hinduism, and Sikhism—who offered their congratulations at the end of the Eucharistic Liturgy.

Archbishop Peter Brian Wells, the Apostolic Nuncio to Thailand, delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the Holy See, acknowledging the significance of the occasion for the Church in Thailand, saying, “This joyous occasion is a blessing for the Church in Thailand and the Archdiocese of Bangkok, as one of their own sons assumes the role of shepherd.”

The Apostolic Nuncio praised Archbishop Arpondratana’s dedication and service as Bishop of Chiang Mai, highlighting his commitment to the poor and marginalized.

“Your experiences have prepared you well for the responsibilities ahead,” he said, encouraging the new archbishop with Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Him who strengthens me." He also urged him to follow the missionary zeal of his namesake, St. Francis Xavier.

The newly installed Archbishop of Bangkok responded by expressing his deep gratitude, acknowledging the long history of the Archdiocese of Bangkok and his privilege in continuing its mission. “I am honored to be entrusted with this responsibility, especially in this Holy Year,” he said.

Reflecting on his 15 years in Chiang Mai, Archbishop Arpondratana thanked clergy, religious, and the faithful for their support during challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and severe floods. He highlighted his work in catechetical formation, including support for the faithful, especially youth and religious sisters studying catechism at Lux Mundi Major Seminary.

Archbishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana poses with bishops, priests, and clergy following his installation as the new Archbishop of Bangkok at Assumption Cathedral on March 2, 2025. The ceremony was attended by Church leaders from across Thailand and beyond. Photo by Peter Monthienvichienchai/ LiCAS News

He also extended appreciation to leaders of other faiths who graced the ceremony with their presence, emphasizing the importance of interreligious friendship in fostering a just and peaceful society in Thailand.

Archbishop Arpondratana’s reflections

Before his installation ceremony, Archbishop Arpondratana shared his gratitude and vision for his new role in an interview with LiCAS News.

“I am deeply grateful to His Holiness Pope Francis for his confidence in me and for entrusting me with this new role. I accept this appointment with trust in Divine Providence,” he said. He also urged the faithful to pray daily for Pope Francis’ health.

“I am glad to be back home in the Archdiocese of Bangkok—this is home for me,” he said. Returning to the archdiocese where he was ordained 44 years ago, Archbishop Arpondratana reaffirmed his commitment to evangelization by embracing his episcopal motto, Omnia Facio Propter Evangelium (“I do all things for the sake of the Gospel”), drawn from 1 Corinthians 9:23.

He expressed deep appreciation for his predecessors, Cardinal Michael Michai Kitbunchu and Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij, particularly commending Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij’s initiative in establishing 12 mission stations, which he pledged to continue in collaboration with the Thai Mission Society.

Speaking humbly to the clergy and faithful, he acknowledged the weight of his new responsibilities. “I know that I am not the best, but I will do my best to help the Archdiocese of Bangkok become a true community of Christ’s disciples, proclaiming the New Evangelization.”

In light of the Jubilee Year 2025, Archbishop Arpondratana encouraged the faithful to embrace spiritual renewal under the theme Pilgrims of Hope. “Let us renew our faith through prayer, pilgrimage, acts of charity, and reconciliation,” he urged. He also underscored the importance of synodality, echoing Pope Francis’ vision for a Church that walks together.

“In the past, a pastor led the flock with a shepherd’s staff, but today, Pope Francis calls us to journey together, listening to one another with our hearts. My desire is to listen—to the Holy Spirit, my fellow bishops, priests, religious, and laity—so that, guided by the teachings of the Church, we may walk together in faith, through joys and challenges, bringing the joyful proclamation of the Gospel to all.”

Buddhist leaders extend their greetings and well-wishes during the installation of Archbishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana at Assumption Cathedral in Bangkok on March 2, 2025. Their participation underscores Thailand’s strong tradition of interfaith dialogue and mutual respect among religious communities. Photo by Peter Monthienvichienchai/ LiCAS News

Life of service to Church

Before his appointment, Archbishop Arpondratana served as Apostolic Administrator of Bangkok while continuing as Bishop of Chiang Mai, a role he held since 2009.

Born in Bangkok’s St. Francis Xavier Parish, he was ordained in 1981 by then-Archbishop Michael Michai Kitbunchu. Over the years, he held key pastoral and academic roles, including Vice Rector of St. Joseph’s Minor Seminary, Director of the Diocesan Catechetical Center, and Secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand.

He also pursued further studies in Youth Pastoral Ministry and Catechesis at the Salesian University in Rome.

The Archdiocese of Bangkok, originally established as the Apostolic Vicariate of Siam in 1662, serves over 122,000 Catholics, just 0.9% of Thailand’s predominantly Buddhist population. Covering 11 provinces, it includes six suffragan dioceses: Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Sawan, Ratchaburi, and Surat Thani.

As Archbishop Vira Arpondratana embarks on this new mission, he carries forward a legacy of service, committed to strengthening the faith and unity of the Catholic community. With a deep pastoral heart and a zeal for evangelization, his leadership marks a new chapter for the Church in Thailand, rooted in faith, hope, and a shared journey as missionary disciples.

