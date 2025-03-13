Synodality meets Indigenous wisdom in new Asia-centered book

(L-R) Fr. William LaRousse, Cardinal Isao Kikuchi, Bishop George Pallipparambil, Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, and Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David present copies of Synodality and Indigenous Living Traditions in Asia during its official launch in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 12, 2025. Photo: ROOTS: Catholic Network Among Indigenous Peoples of Asia

A network of faith-based organizations and Indigenous rights advocates has launched a book that explores the intersection of Synodality and Indigenous traditions in Asia.

By LiCAS News

The new book, titled Synodality and Indigenous Living Traditions in Asia, is a collection of papers, reflections, pastoral experiences, and proposals aimed at amplifying Indigenous voices within the universal Church.

The book was introduced by Salesian Bishop George Pallipparambil of Miao and released by Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, the President of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, during a meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 12.

The book is a product of a seminar held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from November 10-16, 2024, where bishops, scholars, pastors, youth, and women leaders—many of whom belong to or work with Indigenous communities—gathered for discussions on faith and Indigenous identity.

The event and the book were part of an initiative led by ROOTS: Catholic Network Among Indigenous Peoples of Asia, a group that seeks to deepen the Church’s engagement with Indigenous perspectives through the Synodal process.

Divided into two broad sections, the book first delves into theological and pastoral reflections, while the second part presents contextual stories and testimonies from Indigenous communities.

According to the editor of the book, Fr. George Plathottam, SDB, the book highlights the lived realities of Indigenous peoples, their wisdom, communal values, and their relationships with the Divine, the environment, and one another.

It also addresses pressing challenges such as urbanization, migration, climate change, and struggles for land and cultural preservation.

“The ideas shared by the authors are the fruit of their own study, reflection, and experience, and hence, while editing them, efforts have been made to present them without diluting the original flavor of their contribution,” he said.

The priest said the book serves as a call for greater recognition of Indigenous theologies, liturgical inculturation, and reconciliation efforts. It aligns with the themes of the Synod on Synodality and Laudato si’, emphasizing the importance of full participation of Indigenous communities in shaping the Church’s future.

The contributions in the volume reflect a growing awareness within the Church, governments, and Indigenous groups themselves about the need to involve Indigenous voices in decision-making processes.

In the book, Cardinal Michael Czerny, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, emphasizes the importance of engaging with Indigenous communities as “principal dialogue partners” and learning from their “civilizational wisdom” while sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ.

He stressed the need for the Church to engage in a “continuous, loving, and humble dialogue with the living traditions, the cultures, the religions—in brief, with all the life realities of the people in whose midst it had sunk its roots deeply.”

Bishop Paul Tighe, Secretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, underscores the value of listening and intercultural dialogue, noting that “the Church and the Indigenous communities have much to learn from, and much to give to, each other.”

He reiterated Pope Francis’ vision of a Church that is outward-looking and engaged in genuine conversations with different cultures. “We start by genuinely listening to other people, listening to their concerns, to their hopes, to their expectations, then entering into conversation with them,” he said.

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, highlighted the richness of Indigenous traditions and their relevance to modern society.

“Ecologists rightly argue that tribal cultures have much to teach the rest of the world about rebuilding and maintaining a healthy relationship with nature,” he said, adding that these communities have a strong sense of solidarity, honesty, and mutual belonging that serve as important lessons for the wider world.

The authors expressed hope that the insights shared in the book will lead to deeper theological engagement and concrete actions in support of Indigenous communities in Asia.

