Archbishop of Seoul mobilizes relief efforts as wildfires devastate South Korea

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul has expressed condolences to victims and mobilized Church-led relief efforts, as South Korea grapples with the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in its history.

By LiCAS News

“Recent wildfires spreading across various regions of the country have caused great suffering for many people,” Archbishop Chung said in an official statement.

“My heart aches at the distressing news that continues to reach us. I pray for the eternal rest of all souls lost to this unforeseen disaster. I also pray that the Lord’s comforting and healing hand may be with all those who have suffered and lost their homes,” the Archbishop added.

The prelate extended his condolences to emergency responders and volunteers, especially those who died while working to contain the fires and carry out rescue operations.

He also called for heightened caution to protect the safety of those still on the frontlines.

Archbishop Chung affirmed the Archdiocese’s commitment to supporting those affected, expressing hope for the swift containment of the wildfires and the full recovery of displaced communities.

“The Archdiocese of Seoul will do its utmost to stand in solidarity and identify meaningful ways to accompany them on the journey of recovery,” he said.

The Archbishop’s statement came as government officials confirmed that the wildfires, which erupted across southeastern regions over the weekend, have now killed at least 27 people, displaced tens of thousands, and burned over 35,000 hectares of forest—making them the largest and deadliest on record since national tracking began in 1987.

Authorities said the toll could rise further as rescue operations continue. Many of the victims were elderly residents, and among the dead were three firefighters and a helicopter pilot who died when his aircraft crashed in a mountainous area.

In the hardest-hit city of Andong, survivors described being overwhelmed by the scale and speed of the disaster, Agence France-Presse reported.

“I didn’t have the strength to put the fire out,” said 79-year-old Lee Sung-gu. “I didn’t have the courage to do it; I could only just watch.”

Officials cited a dangerous combination of dry conditions, high winds, and insufficient rainfall. “This wildfire has once again exposed the harsh reality of a climate crisis unlike anything we’ve experienced before,” said disaster and safety division chief Lee Han-kyung.

In response, the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul has begun mobilizing relief efforts. The One Body One Spirit Movement, led by Fr. Oh Seung-won, launched a fundraising campaign on March 27 that will run through April 30, aiming to raise 2 billion KRW in aid for the most affected areas, particularly the Diocese of Andong.

The Nanum Foundation of the Fool, chaired by Bishop Koo Yo-bi, has pledged 1 billion KRW in emergency funding and is conducting a separate special collection drive to support displaced residents and long-term recovery.

Donations can be made through the official websites of both organizations.

