‘Dream Big Dream True’: An Indian sister’s book proves that hope is timeless

Over twenty years after Sr. Teresa Joseph, FMA, wrote a book to encourage people to dream big, she has received a literary award, offering a reminder that God cares for every seed sown in hope.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

Great works may not always receive immediate recognition, but their impact endures. Slightly over two decades after publication of a motivational book entitled: Dream Big Dream True – 35 Tips to make the best of your life,” Sr. Teresa Joseph, FMA, has finally been honored with a prestigious award, proving that true inspiration stands the test of time.

When the Salesian Sister of Don Bosco from the Bombay Province, India, set down the initial words for the book, she never imagined her words would quietly touch the lives of many, through encouragement, hope, and purpose and eventually receive widespread recognition.

Poster announcing Sr. Teresa Joseph’s award

The book, first published in 2004 by Edizioni San Paolo India, received the Golden Book Award 2025 on January 31, 2025, through the initiative of Wings Publication International under the category “Personal and Interpersonal Growth.”

“I consider this award a surprise visit from God, a sign of His unconditional love for me,” said Sr. Teresa in an interview with Vatican News. “I feel that it is His way of making all things beautiful in His own time, and I have fallen in love with the idea of allowing God to work in His time and in His own way.”

“In the school of life,” added the Indian-born religious sister, “I learned the beauty of waiting. In the midst of ups and downs, joys and sorrows, interactions and friendships, experience has convinced me: In His time He makes all things beautiful.”

An alumna of the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, she disclosed her amazement when she received the email from the awarding group. Their note expressed that the awarding committee was “absolutely delighted to announce that your book has been declared a winner of the prestigious Golden Book Award 2025! This achievement is a reflection of your exceptional storytelling, dedication, and the powerful impact your words have made on readers.”

“This surprised me, frankly speaking; I never expected it,” she said. “Today I tell those who seek my opinion to embrace patience, to wait, and never ever try to speed up God’s time.”

Multiple languages, over 25,000 copies sold

According to Sr. Teresa, awards come in different ways. The book, which is currently in its 10th edition, has captured the hearts and minds of readers worldwide. It offers a powerful message on topics such as self-confidence, self-love, optimism, forgiveness, and friendship, as well as offering practical advice to improve one's own life.

Dream Big Dream True has been translated into several languages, including Braille in English, Marathi, Hindi, and Khasi, and has sold more than 25,000 copies.

The success of Sr. Teresa’s book goes beyond numbers and the prestigious award. It creates a deep connection with its readers and offers hope, making it not just a bestseller, but a beacon of inspiration for people who have seen their own struggles and triumphs reflected in its pages. “I have also come to realize that many people who have read the book have liked it,” she said.

Young people inspired my writing

For Sr. Teresa, the inspirational spark to write Dream Big Dream True came from an unlikely source: young people. Observing their struggles and the unique challenges young people face in today’s world became the driving force behind the words that would later captivate readers.

Sr. Teresa recalls her time as a student in Rome and professors telling her, “Publish or perish.”

“My little experience has taught me that many people lack courage and give up easily, not knowing the how and what of life,” she revealed. “So, when they read ‘how to get what you expect’ from the 35 tips in the book, I hear them say you can get what you expect, with a broad smile brightening up their face, then they fly high, I find fulfillment.”

Everything has its own time

Sr. Teresa believes that timing is everything, as her belated receipt of a literary award has shown.

Sr. Teresa Joseph with the colleagues after the award

Hope, she said, lies at the root of her book, and it is not lost on her that the award arrived during the 2025 Jubilee of Hope. “Everyone knows what it is to hope. In the heart of each person, hope dwells as the desire and expectation of good things to come.”

“I have seen, and others have shared with me, that changes are taking place in them thanks to the book,” concluded Sr. Teresa. “Believe me that everything has its time. This is the year of grace in which Dream Big Dream True came to a broader light to win an award.”