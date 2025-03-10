The ‘frontier charism’ of the Scalabrinian Sisters in Mexico

Sister Albertina Pauletti, director of the ‘Instituto Madre Asunta’ shelter, describes her work with migrant women and children in Tijuana, Mexico, on the US border. “How long will we keep building walls?”

By Roberto Paglialonga

Theirs has always been a “frontier charism”—a missionary vocation deeply rooted in love for others. Since their foundation, this mission has been directed toward migrants and refugees, flourishing in those corners of the world where there is someone to welcome, protect, save, and care for—those fleeing wars, hunger, violence, persecution, or precarious living conditions.

For the Missionary Sisters of St. Charles Borromeo—Scalabrinians—people on the move are not just "objects" of attention or care but "subjects" to accompany and walk alongside, ensuring their integral development.

The ‘Instituto Madre Asunta’ in Tijuana

Today, one of their most significant frontiers is Tijuana, a border zone between Mexico and the United States. The city has once again become a focal point in international politics, particularly due to President Donald Trump’s executive orders, which enforced the expulsion of all undocumented migrants from US soil.

"Now the problem is making headlines every day. But we have been here, in this borderland, for 30 years—I personally for five," says Sr. Albertina Pauletti, who runs the Instituto Madre Asunta in Tijuana, Baja California, a city separated from San Diego by the so-called "wall of shame."

The institute was created to provide assistance to migrant and refugee women, whether alone or with children, who find themselves in situations of vulnerability. In December 2024, this initiative was awarded the "Focsiv International Volunteer Award."

Sr. Albertina Maria Pauletti with two sisters at the Instituto Maria Asunta of Tijuana. Photo: Marco Palombi

Currently, the house in Tijuana is managed by three sisters, along with psychologists, healthcare workers, social workers, and volunteers.

"Most of the women who arrive here—around 80%—are Mexican, fleeing the violence of organized crime, extreme family hardship, or abuse by husbands and relatives. Others come from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Venezuela.

They usually stay for a couple of weeks, up to a maximum of two months, mainly while waiting for their asylum application appointment. Right now, this uncertainty and instability create a fertile ground for criminals and exploiters."

‘We want them to discover that they are people’

At Madre Asunta, every type of assistance is provided—from administrative support with paperwork to psychological counseling, as nearly all who arrive are in a fragile state.

The people’s stories hear are “heartbreaking—children who have seen their mother beaten by their father, or their father killed by criminals. Some have even been abused by relatives or their own parents," explains Sr. Albertina.

The sisters also help mothers bond with their children, something that is often missing due to difficult living conditions.

“It’s tragic, but often, there is no emotional connection. These children may spend their entire day left alone in front of a smartphone while their mother is out working.”

There is also a spiritual dimension: "We don’t ask for a ‘Christian certificate,’" she says with a smile over the phone, "but we see that each of them, in some way, is searching for meaning and wants to understand what God expects from their lives. It’s the same for everyone: the need to feel loved and to know that we exist for a reason. Here, we want them to discover that they are people."

The sisters enforce strict rules, and those who do not follow them are asked to leave. "Everyone participates in managing and cleaning the house or cooking. Everything is given freely, but in return, everyone must contribute to the community."

Sr. Albertina Maria Pauletti with young ladies assisted by the Instituto Maria Asunta. Photo: Marco Palombi

US executive orders and deportation

At the moment, explains the religious sister, the institute only hosts 18 migrants, despite having a capacity of nearly 90. This is because the Mexican government has set up a shelter-hotel that can accommodate 2,600 people deported from the United States. After receiving short-term assistance, these individuals are expected to return to their places of origin.

The government has stated that it is only responsible for Mexican nationals, but in reality, there appear to be people from other countries as well.

Another major setback came with President Trump’s executive order, which cut humanitarian funding to many NGOs and organizations, suspending their work for three months. “As a result, we don’t receive their support either.”

"As migration becomes a headline issue, I ask myself," says Sr. Albertina, "how long will we keep building walls? Our founder used to say that for a migrant, home is the land that gives them bread."

Sr. Albertina Maria Pauletti outside the Instituto Maria Asunta in Tijuana. Photo: Marco Palombi

Long history of Scalabrinian Sisters

The Scalabrinian Sisters have a long history. Founded in 1895 by Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, they have established a vast network of institutions across various territories, particularly in Latin America, but also beyond. Today, they have 111 missions in 27 countries, with over 400 religious sisters.

"For us, work and prayer are the same thing," concludes Sr. Albertina. Ora et labora—"Pray and work," as Saint Benedict taught 1,500 years ago—a principle now applied to the present, in those places where suffering humanity waits for a sign of hope.

Inside the Instituto Madre Asunta in Tijuana. Photo: Marco Palombi