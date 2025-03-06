Patriarch Pizzaballa: Lenten forgiveness is stronger than violent words of hatred

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, releases a message at the start of Lent, recalling that the "overbearing rhetoric of conflict and recrimination" can never prevent God from carrying out reconciliation in Jesus.

As the season of Lent began, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, has urged Christians to look to the Cross of Christ, which represents the heart of Easter and the hope of the world, especially in times of war, selfishness, and violence.

In his Lenten message sent to the faithful of the Holy Land, the Cardinal Patriarch said every believer in Christ must realize that “violent words of rancor and hatred, the presumptuous speeches of conflict and recrimination cannot prevent God from speaking the word of reconciliation in Christ: Ave Crux, spes unica!"

A new opportunity

Lent, he said, represents an ever-renewed opportunity to receive the gift of grace and forgiveness, as we experience the desert alongside Jesus.

"We need this new word, the word of the Cross, which may seem like foolishness to the powerful and wise of this world and of our time,” said Patriarch Pizzaballa. “It is the only word that can reopen paths of hope and peace, by overturning worldly criteria. The Way of the Cross, along which we learn with difficulty, but with joy, the new logic of gift and forgiveness, calls for men and women, young and old, families and children, who are ready to walk it, by renewing their way of thinking and their attitude. Only in this way can we hope for a future in peace.”

Peace and reconciliation

The Cardinal invited Christian communities in the Holy Land to make time to read the Passion narratives and visit the places marked by the Lord’s passage to Calvary and the Sepulcher.

He recalled that reconciliation can only become effective by becoming ministry in service toward our brothers and sisters.

“The gift is not magical, but must be received, witnessed, lived and shared,” he said. “So, let us all, pastors and lay people, religious men and women, get involved and feel jointly responsible for carrying the word and ministry of reconciliation into the world.”

In the sign of the Risen One

When reconciled with God, Christians must deeply feel the call to reconcile among themselves and then extend that reconciliation to all humanity,” said Patriarch Pizzaballa.

He invited the faithful to fast and pray together as families, noting that an act of renunciation can become a gift when it frees us from selfish cares and makes us aware of the needs of others.

“Let us not waste this time given to us by the mercy of God,” he concluded. “It is not just another Lent: if we want it to be, it can become a different, a new Lent! This holy time can indeed become a jubilee, that is, a time of consolation and reconciliation for this land of ours.”

Fr. Patton: ‘Hatred has brought death and destruction’

Separately, Fr. Francesco Patton, the Custos of the Holy Land, released a video message inviting Catholics worldwide to contribute to the annual Good Friday Collection that benefits the Christians of the Holy Land.

He recalled the suffering that the war has brought on the region, bringing death and destruction, as well as deepened hatred among brothers and sisters.

“Many families have been left without work and have struggled to send their children to school or to pay for medical care for their loved ones,” said Fr. Patton. “Many young couples have had to postpone their dream of starting a family and bringing children into the world."

A call to generosity

The Custos of the Holy Land noted that the crisis has not spared the Custody of the Holy Land, since it has struggled to pay the salaries of teachers and local collaborators who assist in the sanctuaries and various social works, as well as to cope with the increased cost of living caused by the conflict.

"Nevertheless," added Fr. Patton, "thanks to divine Providence, which has manifested itself through the solidarity of Christians worldwide, we have been able to meet numerous economic commitments—both charitable and institutional."

In conclusion, Fr. Patton invited Christians around the world to remember our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land when the Good Friday Collection is taken up in April.

“Encourage your pastors not to forget us,” he said, “as we, by mandate of the universal Church, take care of the sanctuaries of the Holy Land and of the Christians who live around them.”

