News from the Orient – March 26, 2025

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, Christians celebrate the Annunciation, Lebanese Catholics venerate a Maronite saint, and Lent continues with a focus on the Cross.

This week’s News from the Orient:

Feast of the Annunciation in the East

On Tuesday, March 25, Christians celebrated the Annunciation, commemorating the proclamation of the Virgin Mary’s divine motherhood by the angel Gabriel.

The day before, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, made a solemn entrance into the Basilica of the Annunciation, surrounded by clergy and the faithful, launching the feastday in a spirit of prayer for peace. Lebanon uniquely celebrates the Annunciation as a public holiday.

Saint Rafka

On Sunday, March 23, Lebanese Christians celebrated the feast of Saint Rafka Ar-Rayès, an example of faith and resilience.

In Chananir, where her relics are venerated, the inhabitants celebrated with Mass, hymns, and streets covered with flowers and prayers.

Born in 1832, the Maronite nun endured great sufferings, accepting blindness and paralysis with unwavering faith. She died in 1914, and was canonized in 2001. Her example of love and courage continues to inspire the faithful.

Lent continues

On Sunday, the Eastern Churches continued their Lenten journey according to their traditions.

The Byzantine tradition celebrated the Sunday of the Cross, marking Christ’s victory over death.

A particular veneration of the Cross took place. The Cross was set up in the middle of churches, reminding the faithful that salvation passes through it, to encourage them in the effort of Lent.

The Armenian Churches celebrated the Sunday of the Economy, inspired by the parable of the unfaithful steward. In it, Jesus exhorts each person to use earthly goods wisely to ensure their spiritual salvation.