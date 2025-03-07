News from the Orient - March 7, 2025

In this week's News from the Orient, produced in collaboration with L'Ouevre d'Orient: Lent begins across the Christian world, the Ukrainian Catholic Church calls for peace, Jordan gets a new Patriarchal vicar.

This week's News from the Eastern Churches:

Lent Begins

This Wednesday, Christians around the world began Lent. In some Eastern Churches, the period starts two days earlier, on Clean Monday, 48 days before Easter. During Lent, the Eastern faithful abstain from meat and dairy products, and fast from midnight until noon. In the Byzantine tradition, Lent is marked by special prayers, such as the Great Compline on Mondays, the Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts on Thursdays, and the Akathist Hymn on Fridays.

Ukrainian Catholic Church calls for peace

"No peace treaty can be signed without truth and justice." His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Major Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, has responded to recent developments regarding the conflict in Ukraine. In his weekly video message to the faithful, the Archbishop emphasized that Ukraine is fighting for its survival. In the face of international pressure, he urged Ukrainians to stand firm: "Do not fear the powerful of this world!” he said. “We must keep a cool mind, a burning heart, and a will of steel to ensure Ukraine’s victory."

Episcopal Ordination in Jordan

Bishop Iyad Twal has been ordained as bishop and patriarchal vicar for Latin-rite Catholics in Jordan during a historic ceremony at the Church of Christ’s Baptism in Al-Maghtas. This marks the first time a Jordanian patriarchal vicar has been ordained in the recently consecrated church. The celebration, presided over by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, gathered numerous church officials and diplomats. During the consecration, the Gospel was placed on the new bishop’s head before he was anointed with the oil of holy Chrism.