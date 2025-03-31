Lourdes Shrine covers Rupnik mosaics on Basilica doors

The mosaics on the two side doors of the Shrine, created by Marko Rupnik, have been covered. The Bishop of Tarbes et Lourdes, Jean-Marc Micas, announces that the mosaics on the two large central doors will also be covered in a few days.

Vatican News

On the eve of the plenary assembly of the French bishops at the Marian Shrine of Lourdes, Bishop Jean-Marc Micas announced that the entrance doors of the Basilica featuring mosaics by former Jesuit Marko Rupnik—who has been accused of psychological and sexual abuse by several religious women—will be covered with aluminum panels.

This measure, according to the Bishop of Tarbes et Lourdes, aims to facilitate access to the Basilica for "those who currently feel unable to cross its threshold." Describing it as "a new symbolic step," Bishop Micas shared the announcement on Monday, March 31, through a statement published on the Shrine's website. He also emphasized that, as part of the Holy Year, he has issued a decree designating the Lourdes Shrine as one of two locations in the diocese (along with the Cathedral of Tarbes) where the Jubilee Year can be observed and a plenary indulgence obtained. Given this, he considered it essential that "passing through the Basilica’s entrance doors should reflect the symbolic significance of the moment."

As of today, Monday, March 31, the mosaics on the two side doors of the Basilica of the Rosary have been covered with aluminum panels. The bishop further stated that "the two large central doors will be covered in the coming days, before the start of the pilgrimage season in Lourdes."

Bishop Micas described this as a "second step," noting that a prior decision had already been made on July 2 to cease illuminating the mosaics during nighttime processions. For now, according to Shrine spokesperson David Torchala, no decision has been made regarding the other mosaics in the Basilica.

Meanwhile, a working group has been established to support the bishop in his decision-making process. "We prefer to proceed with careful deliberation," said Bishop Micas, "rather than succumb to external pressures. Our approach is long-term, for the victims, for the Church, for Lourdes, and for its message to the world."