Lord's Day Reflection: 'Lessons from the fig tree'

As the Church marks the Third Sunday in Lent, Fr Luke Gregory, OFM, offers his thoughts on the day's liturgical readings, reflecting on the theme, "The Call to Repentance: Lessons from the Fig Tree."

By Fr Luke Gregory, OFM

In today’s Gospel passage, we are brought face to face with the sobering reality of sin, suffering, and the urgency of repentance. The account begins with the tragic news concerning the Galileans whose blood was mingled with their sacrifices by Pilate. This event was not merely a historical occurrence; it served as a moment of introspection for those present and, by extension, for all of us who hear this Gospel.

Jesus reframes the perspective of suffering. He challenges the assumption that these Galileans suffered because they were worse sinners than others. “No,” He says, “but unless you shall do penance, you shall all likewise perish.” This direct confrontation serves to illustrate a crucial lesson in the Christian faith: suffering is not always a direct consequence of sin, but a reminder of our need to evaluate our own lives. The mention of the eighteen who perished when the tower fell reinforces this message. Jesus emphasizes that we must be cautious in our judgments of others and instead focus on our own need for conversion and repentance.

This call to repentance resounds in every age, warning us not to become complacent or assume that our spiritual lives are without fault. It beckons us to cultivate a heart that is responsive to God’s grace and a life that bears fruit. Jesus follows this admonition with the parable of the fig tree in the vineyard, which is a rich and poignant image. For three years, the owner of the vineyard seeks fruit from this tree and finds none. Frustrated, he considers cutting it down, presumably a figure of judgment for those who do not bear fruit in their spiritual lives. Here, we see the tension between justice and mercy, the balance of God’s expectations and His patience. The response of the vine dresser is what captures the heart of the matter. Instead of conceding to the owner’s demand for judgment, he pleads for more time, asking to dig around it and fertilize it. This act of nurturing highlights God's incredible patience and His desire for our salvation. It reveals a deeper truth: even in our barrenness, God provides opportunities for growth and renewal.

As we reflect upon this Gospel, let us consider our own lives. Are we like the fig tree, taking up space but bearing no good fruit?

The season of Lent, which is fast approaching, offers us a perfect time for introspection and conversion. It calls us to engage in acts of penance, to prune away the parts of our lives that do not bear fruit, and to nurture our relationship with God.

In concluding this reflection, let us embrace the call to repentance and the hope it carries. Each one of us has the potential to bear good fruit through the gift of the Holy Spirit. God patiently waits for us, lovingly offering His grace and the support we need to grow. We are reminded that God’s heart is ever inclined toward mercy and compassion, always seeking to bring us closer to Him, even when we stumble. Let us heed the lessons of the Gospel, turning our hearts back to Him, that we may flourish as true disciples, bearing the fruits of love, kindness, mercy, and compassion and moreover, faithfulness in this every changing world.