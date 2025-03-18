Indonesia: Religious lead ecological conservation efforts in Flores

Society of the Divine Word (SVD) religious at the forefront of conservation efforts in Indonesia’s Flores island

As the Society of the Divine Word (SVD) celebrates its 150th anniversary, religious priests and nuns are at the forefront of conservation efforts in Indonesia’s Flores island, Indonesia, reaffirming their commitment to caring for creation.

By Fr. Kasmir Nema, SVD

With the region facing increasing ecological challenges, missionaries of the Society of the Divine Word (SVD), in collaboration with 30 religious congregations, are mobilizing local communities in large-scale environmental restoration projects, in Flores Indonesia.

Religious Congregations spearhead ecological mission

To mark this historic milestone, the SVD launched a large-scale tree-planting initiative in 2025, engaging religious congregations, priests, and nuns in Manggarai Barat, Flores, in a united response to deforestation and land degradation.

Their collective efforts underscore the Church’s role in ecological stewardship, rooted in the teachings of Pope Francis' Encyclical Letter Laudato Si’ .

The ecological movement, driven by the SVD’s mission to uphold the integrity of creation, has already gained momentum. Two major tree-planting events have taken place this year, drawing strong participation from religious communities, local faithful, and environmental advocates.

On 18 January 2025, approximately 400 participants—including priests, religious brothers and sisters, and laypeople—gathered in Cunca Lolos and Tondong Belang villages to plant trees in deforested areas.

The initiative continued on February 1, 2025, in South Lembor District, where trees were planted around five key water sources to preserve clean water access and prevent soil erosion.

“This initiative is more than just planting trees; it is about restoring God’s creation,” said Father Marsel Agot, SVD. “As religious, we are called to be caretakers of our environment, ensuring that future generations inherit a world that reflects the beauty of God’s design.”

Fr. Marsel Agot, SVD, participated alongside other religious groups in a tree-planting initiative, demonstrating a shared commitment to environmental stewardship

Ecological challenges and Church advocacy

The involvement of religious congregations in environmental advocacy comes in response to alarming ecological threats in Flores, Indonesia, where deforestation, industrial activities, and unregulated land use continue to disrupt the region’s delicate ecosystem.

Geothermal energy projects and extractive industries, particularly in Wae Sano, West Manggarai, have sparked concerns among indigenous communities and religious organizations over water pollution, the destruction of sacred sites, and displacement of local people.

Meanwhile, infrastructure developments have worsened soil erosion, habitat loss, and the depletion of endemic species.

“These projects often claim to promote progress, yet they leave behind environmental destruction,” Father Agot emphasized. “As religious, we must take a stand before it is too late.”

In response, the SVD, together with religious congregations, has intensified conservation efforts, advocating for sustainable development practices that protect nature while ensuring the well-being of local communities.

Group photo of SVD religious and volunteers involved in conservation efforts in Indonesia’s Flores island

Protecting the sacred ‘Munting’ tree

Among the SVD’s key conservation priorities is the protection of the Kayu Munting, an endemic tree species in Manggarai Barat that holds deep cultural and ecological significance. Historically used in the construction of traditional houses and sacred structures, the Munting tree has become increasingly rare due to deforestation.

“Munting is not just a tree; it is a symbol of our heritage,” explained Father Agot. “According to Manggarai tradition, one must seek permission from the spirits before cutting a Munting tree, as it is believed to protect the land and its people. Its survival is crucial for both our cultural and environmental legacy.”

By restoring Munting tree populations, the SVD and religious congregations aim to protect biodiversity while preserving indigenous ecological knowledge.

Volunteers assisting in conservation efforts

Faith and ecology: A shared responsibility

Beyond afforestation efforts, the SVD, in collaboration with the Forum Komunikasi Kongregasi Religius (FKKR)—a network of religious congregations in Manggarai Barat—is leading initiatives to deepen faith-based ecological responsibility.

On 11 January 2025, during a Christmas gathering, religious leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to safeguarding creation, integrating traditional ecological wisdom with the principles of Laudato Si’.

“Faith calls us to be protectors of our common home,” Father Agot stated. “Our spirituality cannot be separated from our responsibility to care for the environment. As religious, we must lead by example and inspire change.”

A Future rooted in faith and sustainability

Through their conservation initiatives, the SVD and religious congregations embody the Church’s dedication to environmental justice—not only by planting trees but also by challenging destructive practices, advocating for people-centered ecological policies, and revitalizing indigenous ecological wisdom for sustainable living.

As Flores faces growing environmental threats, the SVD’s movement, alongside religious congregations, stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the inseparable link between faith, ecological responsibility, and the mission to protect God’s creation for future generations.