Catholic school in Indonesia hosts Muslim Iftar to promote interreligious harmony

A rebana (Islamic percussion) group of Muslim students from Kanisius Junior High School Girisonta performs during the Religious Moderation Workshop. Photo: (Archdiocese of Semarang)

An Indonesian Catholic school run by the Archdiocese of Semarang has hosted an iftar, a fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan, in an expression of interreligious harmony.

By LiCAS News

Kanisius Junior High School in Girisonta, Ungaran, Central Java, held an iftar (breaking of the fast) event for its students as part of an initiative to promote religious moderation.

The school, managed by the Archdiocese of Semarang in collaboration with St. Stanislaus Parish Girisonta, organized the gathering during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Ahead of the iftar, students participated in a workshop on religious moderation led by Fr. Eduardus Didik Chahyono SJ, Chair of the Commission for Interreligious and Belief Relations (HAK) of the Semarang Vicariate, and H. Sinwani, Chair of the Forum for Religious Harmony (FKUB) in Semarang Regency.

Fr. Agustinus Widisana SJ, Parish Priest of Girisonta, said the event was directed at young people in the parish.

“The iftar and the Religious Moderation Workshop were intentionally organized for junior high school students because Girisonta Parish has a large number of youth. Even though the parish is old in age, the face of Girisonta Parish is that of a young Church. Young people need to be equipped with religious moderation to foster fraternity and collaboration with people of other religions,” he said.

Muslim students performed a rebana (Islamic percussion) piece during the event. Sadewa, a Muslim youth from Tegalpanas, said he was pleased to live in a diverse community and support his fellow students.

“I am happy to help Muslim students at Kanisius Junior High School learn to play the rebana and perform it during the communal iftar,” he said.

Fabianus Nandana Banu Abiyasa, a Catholic student, said, “I’m happy to have gained knowledge from both Islamic and Catholic religious figures about religious moderation among youth. I also enjoyed the rebana performance and the vocal group.” Rochman Romadhoni, a Muslim student, echoed similar sentiments.

School principal Herry Chrisnanto said other schools have expressed interest in holding similar events. “I hope this activity will become a routine event and will be organized with greater participation from various places,” he said.

Fr. Didik described the event as an opportunity to encourage unity. “This event is extraordinary and strategic in cultivating the spirit among youth to maintain the unity and integrity of our nation so that we can realize a Golden Indonesia,” he said.