Indonesian bishops urge ecological conversion and social justice in Lenten message

Several Indonesian Bishops release their 2025 Lenten message and invite the faithful to embrace Pope Francis' call for an ecological conversion and justice for the poor.

“I came so that they might have life and have it more abundantly” (John 10:10) — With these words of Christ as their inspiration, the bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Ende in Indonesia have issued a Lenten pastoral letter calling for ecological conversion, justice for the poor, and a renewed commitment to Gospel values.

The statement, released at the conclusion of their annual synod, invites the faithful to a deeper journey of reflection, repentance, and concrete action amid pressing environmental and social concerns affecting communities in Flores, Lembata, and Denpasar.

Signed by Archbishop Paulus Budi Kleden, SVD (Ende), along with Bishops Silvester San (Denpasar), Fransiskus Kopong Kung (Larantuka), Siprianus Hormat (Ruteng), Edwaldus Martinus Sedu (Maumere), and Maksimus Regus (Labuan Bajo), the letter speaks with pastoral urgency to the over two million Catholics entrusted to their care—approximately 1.9 million across Flores and Lembata, and 50,000 in Denpasar.

A cry for Creation and the poor

In their message, the bishops express concern over ongoing geothermal energy developments in the region, especially in the mountainous and water-scarce islands of Flores and Lembata. While acknowledging the need for progress, they warn that “unwise exploitation harms the environment, food security, social balance, and cultural sustainability.”

They question whether such extractive projects, though presented as beneficial, are instead “endangering the future,” and stress that geothermal development is not suitable for the region’s unique ecological and geographical context.

Rather, they propose alternative energy options—such as solar power—that align more harmoniously with the local environment and with Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato si’, which calls for integral ecology and care for our common home.

“The vision for Flores and Lembata,” the bishops write, “is not one of exploitation, but of sustainable development rooted in the richness of our agricultural, marine, and cultural heritage.”

Confronting human trafficking and injustice

The pastoral letter also addresses the scourge of human trafficking—particularly of women and children—which the bishops describe as a “deep wound to humanity.”

They urge a united response involving government institutions, civil society, religious leaders, and traditional authorities, emphasizing the Church’s duty to raise awareness and promote education at the grassroots level.

On the issue of child stunting—chronic undernutrition which continues to afflict many young children in the region—the bishops call for a coordinated response, highlighting that this is not merely a health issue, but a matter of justice.

“Every child deserves nourishment, love, and dignity,” they affirm, encouraging targeted support for vulnerable families and robust nutrition education programs.

Safeguarding food security and rural livelihoods

The bishops also draw attention to threats against local agriculture and livestock, including recurring outbreaks of plant disease and African swine fever, which severely impact food security and rural livelihoods. They call for science-based interventions, sustainable agricultural practices, and greater support for farmers and herders.

“The health of our land is linked to the well-being of our people,” the bishops write, calling for policies that prioritize rural development and ecological resilience.

A call to hope and action

Addressing Catholics and all people of goodwill, the bishops make a heartfelt appeal: to become stewards of Creation, defenders of the vulnerable, and builders of a more just and compassionate society.

Quoting the 2025 pastoral statement of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), they affirm: “Our Christian hope calls us to be actively involved in healing creation and addressing the wounds of our world.”

The Lenten pastoral letter was the fruit of prayer, dialogue, and discernment during the Annual Synod of the Bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Ende, held from March 10–13 at St. Peter’s Major Seminary in Ritapiret, Maumere, Flores.

In the spirit of Lent, the bishops invite the faithful to embrace personal and communal conversion—rooted in prayer, fasting, and almsgiving—so that the Gospel may take deeper root in lives and communities, and that, indeed, all may “have life, and have it more abundantly.”