India: Church assists victims of Manipur violence on road to recovery

A woman signs in for the training programme at St. Thomas Parish in Singngat, India, on March 1, 2025

“I don’t say that things are back to normal, but there is better stability,” says Fr. Athanasius Mung regarding the aftermath of the ethnic conflict in the Indian state of Manipur.

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN

Nearly two years have passed since the ethnic conflict erupted between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur, a north-eastern state of India.

The violence, which claimed over 200 lives, also led to massive displacement, with approximately 67,000 people classified as internally displaced (IDP), according to the 2024 Global Reports.

Today, victims of the conflict continue to grapple with their trauma. Many reside in relief camps, while others have found shelter in rented homes or houses built by the Archdiocese of Imphal. Along with the deep loss of family, homes, land, and property, they also struggle to meet their basic needs on a daily basis.

On March 1, a training programme focused on mental well-being was conducted at St. Thomas Parish in Singngat, Manipur. The initiative brought together 63 participants from various relief camps, with 12 volunteer leaders selected to extend support and services within and beyond these camps.

This programme was organized by the International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC), in collaboration with the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI)–Commission for Migrants, aiming to address the mental, physical, and spiritual well-being of those affected by the violence.

Women attend the training programme at St. Thomas Parish in Singngat, India, on March 1, 2025

The current state of Manipur

Fr. Athanasius Mung, parish priest of St. Thomas Church in Singngat, spoke to Vatican News about his experience ministering to displaced victims of the conflict.

“We have gained a lot of peace and stability compared to the time when all we could hear were gunshots, violence, and lamentations,” he said. However, he was quick to add, “I don’t say that things are back to normal, but there is better stability.”

The conflict primarily occurred in the peripheral areas of the region, which are now under the jurisdiction of the central government. While artificial boundaries have been created to contain the situation, the plight of the displaced remains dire.

“People have lost their homes, land, and property and are really struggling,” Fr. Mung said. “Some stay in relief camps, others in rented houses, and the rest in shelters built by the Archdiocese.”

Speaking about those in shelter homes, he emphasized, “Apart from having a roof over their heads, they have nothing, not even basic necessities. They are jobless and have no sources of income.”

Although generous donations from supporters worldwide have provided crucial aid, and they receive rations from the government, Fr. Mung admitted that these contributions remain “insufficient for a decent living.”

While violence has abated over time, political tensions continue to complicate life for the displaced. “After two years, some are trying to return to their homes, but our areas remain under the stronghold of the Indian army,” he explained.

Education has also suffered immensely. Government schools in the region are barely functional, and private institutions struggle to accommodate displaced students free of cost due to financial constraints.

Fr. Athanasius Mung, Dr Steve Tungnung, and Sarah Suannuam at the mental health programme

Hope against hope

In the face of Manipur’s crisis, the Church has played a vital role in providing solace to those suffering.

The Archdiocese of Imphal, with the support of collaborators and donors, has embarked on building 600 houses for displaced families, of which 200 are already complete and inhabited.

“People in relief camps are emotionally and mentally disturbed by the havoc caused by the ethnic violence,” Fr. Mung said. “The deteriorating conditions have left them jobless and in extreme poverty.”

Recognizing the urgent need for mental and emotional support, Sr. Rani and Fr. Jaison from the CCBI unit came forward to organize help for victims to heal from their trauma.

Since the displaced communities are scattered across various locations, some among them have volunteered to support their fellow victims. “Equipping these volunteers with essential mental well-being skills will help in healing the community as they are in reachable proximity,” Fr. Mung noted.

The gathering proved to be an enriching experience for participants, many of whom rarely get the opportunity to meet. “This reunion rekindled their sense of unity,” he shared.

As a parish priest, Fr. Mung also focuses on spiritual support. “Addressing their spiritual needs helps them hold onto hope,” he said. In collaboration with the CCBI, he continues reaching out to agencies willing to support the victims in Manipur.

Among those affected is Sarah Suannuam, whose home was burned down during the violence.

“I lost my home of over 20 years,” she said. “My husband and I are jobless, and we never know what tomorrow holds or how we will survive. Yet, I must say that I have felt God’s presence very clearly. I can only be grateful to Him for carrying us through this difficult time.”

Another victim, Mr Tungthang, spoke about the extent of his loss. “My house and belongings, my village, and my parish are burnt, and I’m displaced in Lamka. The loss is terrible but we find strength in each other.”

The road to recovery for the victims of the Manipur violence is long and fraught with challenges. As they rebuild their lives, faith and solidarity will remain essential in overcoming the trials of displacement and loss.

Manipur residents attend the mental health training programme at St. Thomas Church