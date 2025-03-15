Lord’s Day Reflection: ‘A call to seek and listen'

As the Church marks the Second Sunday in Lent, Abbot Marion Nguyen offers his thoughts on the day’s liturgical readings, reflecting on the theme: "A call to seek and listen."

By Fr. Marion Nguyen, OSB*

When we envision something beautiful, we sometimes feel as if we have already tasted it. Just as Jesus longed to bring about the kingdom (cf. Lk 12:49), we too may feel restless in our pursuit of deeper communion with God through our Lenten disciplines.

Yet, true spiritual growth takes time. After all, what comes easily is often taken for granted—hence the saying, “easy come, easy go.”

If we cannot expect to reach our final goal at the very start of our Lenten journey, what can we hope for? The Gospel passage for this first week of Lent suggests that God invites, gives a glimpse, and offers counsel.

Both Augustine and Gregory saw the Transfiguration as a profound and intimate revelation, meant to strengthen the disciples’ faith (cf. Augustine, Sermon 78; Gregory, Homily 32). This gift began with an invitation: “Jesus took Peter, John, and James and went up the mountain to pray.” The disciples made themselves available to be led by Jesus.

The Church Fathers interpret Peter as representing faith, James as hope, and John as love. This makes sense because these are the theological virtues—gifts from God that lead us back to Him.

The mountain, traditionally understood as a sacred meeting place, reminds us that encountering God requires a willingness to rise above the ordinary.

The very fact that we are meditating on this passage shows that we have received God’s invitation and are responding to it. We have begun the journey.

As Jesus prayed, “his face changed in appearance, and his clothing became dazzling white.” In Matthew’s account, his face shone “like the sun” (Mt 17:2). But who can look at the sun and not be blinded?

The light and glory of God are beyond human capacity to absorb—hence God declared, “no man shall see my face and live” (Ex 33:20). And yet, in Jesus, the disciples caught a glimpse of God’s glory and lived.

Scripture assures us, “Search, and you will find” (cf. Mt 7:7), because God is true to His word: “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart” (Jer 29:13). But for now, we can only receive a glimpse, for we are not yet ready to bear the full force of divine glory (cf. Jn 16:12).

Like the disciples who climbed the mountain, have we made the effort to seek God with all our heart? When He has given us a moment of spiritual clarity, how have we responded?

This miraculous vision did not last, despite Peter’s pleading to remain. When the glimpse disappeared, the disciples realized they had gazed upon the face of God and, in their human weakness, they became afraid.

But God did not desire their destruction. Instead, He reassured them with these words—words that hold no greater counsel: “This is my chosen Son; listen to him.”

Wisdom has always affirmed the power of listening to God: "My son, be attentive to my words; incline your ear to my sayings. Let them not escape from your sight; keep them within your heart. For they are life to those who find them, and healing to all their flesh." (Prv 4:20-22; cf. RB Prol. 1; Dt 30:19-20; Is 55:3)

This wisdom is no longer just words on a page; it has taken flesh in Jesus. And He still speaks—inviting us, revealing glimpses of His glory, and guiding us through His word.

The question is: Are we listening?

* Abbot of St. Martin Abbey, Lacey, Washington