Filipino Bishops: Duterte’s arrest is step toward accountability

A woman blesses an urn containing the ashes of victims killed during former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs (AFP or licensors)

The arrest and extradition of former Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague over his deadly 'war on drugs' meets with widespread approval from the Catholic Church, human rights organisations and the families of the victims.

By Lisa Zengarini

Bishops in the Philippines have welcomed the arrest earlier this week of former President Rodrigo Duterte on charges of crimes against humanity, saying it marks a step toward accountability and sets a precedent for addressing human rights violations in the country.

The 'strongman' of the Philippines, who ruled the country from 2016 to 2022, was taken into custody at Manila airport on March 11 by Filipino authorities following the issuance of ICC warrant after a years-long investigation into his notorious deadly “war on drugs”. A jet carrying Duterte arrived in the Netherlands, on Wednesday, 12 March.

Duterte's deadly'war on drugs'

Duterte has long been accused of extrajudicial killings, with thousands of alleged drug suspects, primarily young men from impoverished communities, reportedly executed during his tenure often at the hands of rogue police officers and hired gunmen. While official police records report more than 6,200 extrajudicial killings, independent watchdogs estimate the actual number to be significantly higher (between 12,000 and 30,000) with many urban and poor drug users killed in mysterious circumstances.

The ICC investigation covers 2011-2019, which includes the period when Duterte was mayor of Davao, where his family has held power for decades.

Reactions

His forced extradition to The Hague, has been met with widespread approval from the Catholic Church, human rights organizations and the families of the victims, although his supporters see the arrest as an unjust persecution of a leader who, in their view, made the country safer.

Supporters of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte wait for his arrival at the Scheveningen Prison following his arrest at the request of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands,

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of Caritas Philippines emphasized that the killings under Duterte’s regime were not random acts of violence but rather a systematic policy that undermined the fundamental right to life. Complaints filed against Duterte at the ICC allege that he kept a "death squad" to go after drug suspects in Davao, and later replicated this model on a national scale when he was elected president.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan remarked that Duterte’s arrest is a crucial move toward justice for the victims. “True justice… is about accountability, transparency, and the protection of human dignity,” he said.

The Bishop, who is also president of Caritas Philippines. challenged the former President to stand by his past declarations that he was prepared to face the consequences of his actions: “For years Duterte has claimed that he is ready to face the consequences of his actions. Now is the time for him to prove it,” he said.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte

Need for truth, reparations, and justice for the victims

In a statement issued on March 11, the Catholic Church’s humanitarian arm underscored the need for truth, reparations, and justice for the victims. The statement called Duterte’s arrest a pivotal moment for the country, urging the Filipino people to ensure that such crimes are never repeated and that the rule of law prevails

During Duterte’s presidency the Church in the Philippines had repeatedly voiced bold criticism against the brutality of his crackdown on drugs.

His arrest does not mean he is guilty, but Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Taytay said the crimes happened under the former leader’s watch must be investigated.

“That is what democracy should be—no one is above the law, and everyone must answer for their actions,” he told Manila Archdiocese-run Radio Veritas.

A crucial step toward accountability in the Philippines

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch echoed these sentiments, describing the arrest as a crucial step toward accountability in the Philippines.

Duterte previously insisted that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines, since he pulled the country out of the tribunal in 2019, three years after it took note of the drug war's rising death toll. But, as explained by activist lawyer Aaron Pedrosa, cited by Uca News, according to the Rome Statute that is the basis for the ICC, the court maintains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed before a nation leaves the tribunal.

(Souces Uca News, Cbcpnews and news agencies)