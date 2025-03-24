FABC welcomes new executive secretary of Social Communication's Office

Father John Mi Shen, program director of Radio Veritas Asia, has been appointed as the executive secretary of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences' Office of Social Communication, succeeding Father George Plathodam, SDB.

Father John Mi Shen has been appointed as the executive secretary of the Office of Social Communication of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences' (FABC), reported Radio Veritas Asia.

On 12 March, the FABC's Central Committee approved Father Mi Shen's appointment. The priest will immediately start serving his role, and his term will continue, with the possibility of serving a second term, until 31 Dec. 2028.



Father Mi Shen, who since August 2024 has been serving as program director of Radio Veritas Asia, succeeds Father George Plathodam, SDB, to whom the FABC's Bishops expressed their gratitude for his service and commitment in recent years.

Spreading the faith in Asia



Born on 25 Jan. 1980, John Mi Shen would be ordained a priest on 18 June 2010.

A priest from the Chinese Diocese of Zhaoxian, Fr. John obtained a Doctorate in Sacred Theology, majoring in Social and Pastoral Communication, from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippine's capital of Manila in 2024.

According to Radio Veritas, the priest served in his home Diocese from 2010 to 2012, during which time he played a significant role in promoting a Bible study movement called the 'Little Rock Scripture Study Program,' in mainland China, and from 2012 to 2018, he was coordinator of the Mandarin Service at Radio Veritas Asia in Manila.

Moreover, the now-FABC executive secretary has spent almost a decade also serving as an associate lecturer at the University of Santo Tomas for its Social and Pastoral Communication Program.

The FABC is a voluntary association of episcopal conferences in Asia, established with the approval of the Holy See. Its purpose is to foster among its members solidarity and co-responsibility for the welfare of Church and society in Asia. The decisions of the Federation are without juridical binding force; their acceptance is an expression of collegial responsibility.