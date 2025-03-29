European bishops urge EU to act as a beacon of hope in a broken world

The Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) concludes its Plenary Assembly with a strong plea for European unity and for EU to stand by its founding principles of democracy, rule of law and peace amidst global instability and uncertainty.

By Lisa Zengarini

Amidst growing concerns about the dangerous spiral of conflicts engulfing several regions in the world, including Europe, EU bishops have urged for the European Union to uphold its founding principles of peace , rule of law, respect of human rights and democracy in Europe and abroad.

The plea came as the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) concluded on March 28 its three-day Spring Plenary Assembly in Nemi , near Rome, where the Bishops discussed the current world situation, as Europe faces one of its its worst crisis since the end of World War II, sharing their reflections with Vatican, EU and academic representatives.

The crisis of multilateralism amid resurgent nationalism

In the final statement entitled “Looking to Europe with Hope”, the bishops expressed their deep concerns about the growing fragmentation of international relations, fuelled by nationalism, the weakening of democratic principles, isolationism, and the decline of multilateral cooperation.

These developments, they argue, have fostered ruthless competition and conflicts often violating international law, as exemplified most tragically by the ongoing war in Ukraine.The suffering of the Ukrainian people, they noted, serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of peace and the urgent need for renewed international cooperation.

Standing by EU's founding principles and ideals

Amidst this turmoil the bishops urged the European leaders to take inspiration from key historical milestones—the Schuman Declaration the base of the European Community after the horrors of World War II , and the 1975 Helsinki Final Act.

These landmark moments, they argue, show how dialogue, cooperation, and a commitment to shared values such as human dignity, solidarity, democracy, and the common good can serve as the foundation for peace and stability.

At a time when the world looks to Europe for leadership, the bishops align themselves with Pope Francis in viewing the continent as both a "promise of peace" and a "source of development."

Unchecked militarization in Europe risks fuelling the arms race

One of the key issues addressed in the statement is European defence which has become a crucial topic in the debate on the future of the European Union following the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine and, now, the new U.S. Administration's sharp turn away from Europe.

While recognizing the necessity of a strong defence, they warn that unchecked militarization risks fuelling an arms race that serves commercial interests rather than the cause of peace, also at the cost of crucial social, humanitarian, and environmental efforts.

The EU must remain a project of peace and a source of development

Instead, they advocate for effective diplomatic mechanisms to prevent further conflict and ensure that Europe's original mission as a project of peace remains intact.

Similarly, COMECE acknowledges the EU's ongoing efforts to strengthen its global standing and economic position, but insists that such efforts should not come at the cost of the Union's historical commitment to solidarity.

Europe, they argue, must continue to support the most vulnerable—both within its borders and beyond—by standing in solidarity with impoverished regions, migrants fleeing conflicts and poverty, and those suffering from injustice.

The EU continue continue to be a global champion of human rights

The statement cautions against any shift in policy that might compromise the EU’s credibility as a global champion of human rights, social justice, and environmental sustainability.

Concluding the bishops express their fervent hope that Europe will continue to stand by its founding principles, stay united and be a stabilizing force, not only for its own people but for the wider global community.

“As the European Union navigates these uncertain times, it is our profound hope that it will remain faithful to its founding principles and continue to act as a united, trustful and integrating force for its neighbourhood and for the world.”