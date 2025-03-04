EU Bishops: Ukraine’s struggle ‘will be decisive for the fate of Europe and the world’

The Presidency of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the EU releases a statement stressing the importance of continuining to support Ukraine and its people.

By Kielce Gussie

A statement issued on March 4 by the Presidency of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union stresses that Ukraine’s struggle for peace “will also be decisive for the fate of Europe and the world.”

The message reaffirms the European Union Bishops’ continued support of Ukraine and its people, “who have been suffering from Russia’s unjustifiable full-scale invasion for more than three years.”

A fate which extends beyond borders

The Presidency of the Commission's statement shares their ongoing prayers for those who have died, those who are wounded or fighting for their country, and those who have been displaced as a result of the war.

The statement also expresses gratitude to the EU decision-makers for “providing unprecedented humanitarian, political, economic, financial as well as military support to Ukraine and its people over the past years.”

More than simply describing their sentiment, the bishops use the statement to highlight how the fate of Ukraine will extend far beyond its borders and instead affect the entire world.

A new chapter of war

Recognizing the “geopolitical complexities and the unpredictability of actions” of some countries, the bishops call on the EU and its member states to “remain united in their commitment to supporting Ukraine and its people.”

Following the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Commission labels the attack as a “blatant violation of international law” and points out that the acts committed against civilians during this time “demand a consequent pursuit of justice and accountability.”

What peace should look like

This accountability would come in the form of a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine. The statement explains this can only be achieved through negotiations, supported by global solidarity, and including Ukraine in discussions. The EU bishops “firmly reject any attempts to distort the reality of this aggression.”

Peace must be in accordance with international law and must create the needed environment to allow Ukrainian families to reunite and “live a life in dignity, security and freedom in their sovereign and independent homeland.”

Yet, the bishops also stress the importance of protecting the rights of all communities, “including the Russian-speaking minority.” This should be part of the reconstruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure and “Russia, the aggressor, must adequately participate in this effort.” It must be a peace created through international cooperation and solidarity.

The bishops do not shy away from encouraging the EU to move forward with adding Ukraine as a member state in a “timely and fair manner.” The Commission of EU bishops express its hope that the European Union will continue to live its vocation as a promoter or “peace and an anchor of stability to its neighborhood and to the world.”

As Christians prepare for Lent to begin on March 5, the bishops entrust Ukraine and Europe to Jesus through the intercession of Mary, the Queen of Peace.