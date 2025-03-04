CELAM expresses solidarity with the Church in the US

The Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (CELAM) expresses its support for and gratitude to the Church in the United States for its efforts in assisting migrants.

By Vatican News

The Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (CELAM) has written a letter to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to express closeness and solidarity in light of the country's evolving migration policies.

In the letter, addressed to Archbishop Timothy Broglio, President of the USCCB, the Latin American and Caribbean Bishops write that “the people of Latin America and the Caribbean embody an identity shaped over five centuries, forged by the contributions of both the region’s Indigenous inhabitants and the millions of men and women who arrived, either freely or through hardship and suffering".

The message continues, stating that “for years, many Latin Americans and Caribbeans have been forced to leave their homelands, displaced by violence and a lack of opportunities, in search of a better life. The United States remains one of the main destinations for those undertaking the painful journey of uprooting themselves in pursuit of human development - something our own governments have too often failed to provide".

CELAM also acknowledges the vital role played by the US Church, expressing gratitude for “the longstanding support offered to our brothers and sisters arriving in your country - welcoming them into communities, providing spiritual guidance, and assisting with both immediate needs and pathways to economic stability.”

Finally, the statement reads that the Church in Latin America further reaffirms its commitment to standing in solidarity with migrants, pledging to work together “both to support those who wish to remain in their home countries - affirming their right not to migrate - and those who must leave in order to protect their lives and secure a future for their families.”