Cardinal McElroy prays for Pope’s health, recalls his appeals for peace

At his final news conference before leaving the Diocese of San Diego, Cardinal Robert McElroy, the new Archbishop of Washington, D.C., prays for the Pope’s recovery and remembers his appeals on behalf of those suffering around the world.

By Thaddeus Jones

Cardinal Robert McElroy, the new Archbishop of Washington, D.C., spoke to journalists on 27 February at his final news conference as Bishop of San Diego in the United States. The installation Mass for Cardinal McElroy as the eighth archbishop of Washington will take place on Tuesday 11 March.

Prayers for Pope Francis and world peace

The Cardinal took questions on various issues but first wished to speak about the unity of the Diocese in praying for the recovery of Pope Francis. Last week all the priests of the Diocese of San Diego gathered for a special prayer service for the Pope’s health in spiritual union with people around the world. Cardinal McElroy said that Pope Francis throughout his pontificate has offered “a sign a prayer of reaching out in every situation in the world” marked by turmoil, hardship, struggle and suffering, and that in response may our own prayers “help him in his suffering, give him peace, give him strength and healing.”

He praised the Pope’s pastoral commitment and spoke of the wide appreciation for the Popeìs efforts in promoting the Church’s outreach to all, especially the poor, vulnerable and marginalized. In a world marked by so much turmoil and conflict, he added, may the Pope continue sharing the Gospel message of love, compassion and care with the world.

Cardinal Robert McElroy speaking at the news conference in San Diego

Gratitude to San Diego

During the news conference, Cardinal McElroy offered his heartfelt farewell to the Diocese of San Diego he has served for a decade. He recalled his joy serving them over this time and the strong community he embraced, boasting great diversity and vibrancy, a cultural mosaic and family he will miss.

Respecting the dignity of migrants

When asked about his meetings with Pope Francis in Rome, Cardinal McElroy mentioned that the Pope would often ask him about the situation at the border nearby between the United States and Mexico, and how migrants were doing, especially given the intensity of the phenomenon. Later he recalled how his own Diocesan Catholic Charities provided migrants and refugees with essential services, at one point helping almost eight hundred persons per day with health and basic necessities. They are people admitted to the country legally and provisionally until a court could hear their case regarding a request for asylum or refugee status.

When asked about the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ lawsuit filed against the US administration on 18 February, the Cardinal recalled that the primary reason had to do with the government suddenly stopping payment for services contracted to and provided by the local churches as part of what was originally a common humanitarian effort and outreach.

Cardinal McElroy on this issue recalled Pope Francis’ recent letter to the US Bishops, in which he underscored the centrality of the dignity of the human person that must be remembered in all these matters as a nation rightfully looks at how to manage its borders with migrant and refugee flows. The Cardinal shared his worries over “a wider cultural attack” that appears to be underway, labelling migrants as undocumented illegals or even classifying them all as criminals.

McElroy warned against this generalization, recalling the many with legal status who have also fled persecution, violence or terrible economic situations back home. The Pope was reminding us, he said, to remember first and always human dignity, “that we are all brothers and sisters”, while we grapple with the shared challenges before us. The Cardinal said we need “to look at what are the real problems posed by immigration and how we deal with them, including securing the border, but not dehumanizing people by casting them as criminals.”

Witnessing to the Gospel

When asked about the role of the Catholic Church in today’s society, Cardinal McElroy said we need to witness to our faith, as the Church’s role is “not to solve political problems or even to solve policy problems” since the Church does not have a specific political role in the public order, but rather “a moral role to comment on policies and to comment on directions in society in light of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and Catholic teaching.”

He acknowledged the tumultuous times the US and indeed the world are facing today. “What does it mean in our society to be a compassionate society? What does it mean to really say we believe in the equal dignity of every human person? And how do we live that out? Those are the areas of witness that I think the Church is called to bring…with specific focus in the discussions we're having now, because we are at a turning point moment in the history of our country.”

In summary, McElroy concluded that Church desires that witness to Gospel values be present in discussions and formulation of policies in response to the issues of our day with respect for the dignity of the human person always at the center.