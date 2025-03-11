Cardinal Hollerich: Restoring a morality of peace

The Archbishop of Luxembourg and former president of COMECE, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, reflects on what he describes as the "decline in moral awareness that seems to pervade the leaders of much of the world" in light of the erosion of the "taboo on war" and the rampant push for an arms race.

By Roberto Cetera

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg and member of the Council of Cardinals, is a keen observer of European political dynamics, having served for years as president of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) and is currently vice president of the European Bishops' Conferences.

Your Eminence, what is your assessment of the 'Rearm Europe' programme approved by European leaders in recent days?

"I must first say that this arms race, which has intensified worldwide, not just in Europe, is extremely concerning, if not outright alarming. Before making any political considerations, we must reflect on the decline in moral awareness that seems to have overtaken the leaders of much of the world. The taboo against war, which influenced political decision-making in the aftermath of World War II, appears to have lost its grip. Without restoring that moral awareness, no political strategy will be effective, and the world risks sliding down a dangerous path."

This is a moral issue, certainly, but it could appear to be overshadowed by significant political changes…

"Absolutely. I would say that the most significant of these changes is the tendency to abandon multilateralism. What is evident today is the revival of the old concept of superpowers, prioritizing their own economic and geopolitical interests. However, I believe the world can only regain peace within a multilateral framework. Pope Francis rightfully insists on the importance of multilateralism; in fact, I would say it is the cornerstone of the Holy See’s political and diplomatic presence."

Meanwhile, Europe is also rearming, with a programme worth 800 billion euros. Your Eminence, do you believe Europe faces real strategic threats?

"In some European Union countries, or those seeking membership, there is a tangible sense of danger and significant concern. I think of the Baltic states bordering Russia and Moldova, which has an ongoing dispute over Transnistria. The announced gradual military disengagement of the United States worries these nations. While I acknowledge the need for strengthening the European Union’s military capabilities, this must remain strictly defensive in nature. This should also be evident in the types of armaments adopted—such as increasing focus on digital security. The European Union was born from the ashes of World War II, and its foundational principle is peace. In fact, I would say that peace is the very reason for its existence; the Union was created to ensure that wars would never again occur between European nations or within Europe itself."

Does the shift in U.S. policy explain this renewed focus on European defense?

"You see, for Europe, multilateralism has been the decisive and shared political choice. Across the Atlantic, however, this perspective appears to be fading. If Europe, in addition to developing the ability to defend itself autonomously, can also regain a strong political identity—which has somewhat diminished—it would serve not only itself but the entire world by de facto reinforcing a multilateral role. Furthermore, I believe Europe should strive for greater autonomy in military production, as it remains highly dependent on the United States. Such dependency creates vulnerabilities."

Isn’t it striking that such massive military investment is being made while Europe's social welfare systems are under strain? Critics argue that healthcare, education, and social security are in crisis everywhere, yet 800 billion euros are being spent on weapons.

"I believe Pope Francis has proposed the most sensible solution: All profits derived from intra-European arms production should be mandatorily reinvested in social initiatives. No one should profit from weapons; rather, those profits should be used to build hospitals and schools. This is an immediately feasible proposal, and I intend to bring it up with the European Union ambassador to the Holy See when we meet in the coming days."