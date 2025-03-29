Cardinal Bo on Myanmar quake: Pope's closeness a 'balm of consolation'

In an interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, discusses the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that claimed numerous lives across Myanmar and Thailand, and expresses his gratitude for the Pope's message of support for those affected by the disaster.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"I have appealed to all concerned for urgent humanitarian support and unimpeded access to the affected people. I have made an earnest appeal for the ceasefire by all the groups in hostility."

In an interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar and Archbishop of Yangon, expressed these appeals as he commented on the disastrous 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which struck the country's Mandalay region, killing over a thousand people in Myanmar and several in Thailand and leaving hundreds missing.

Listen to our full interview with Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Myanmar:

Preliminary estimates by the U.S. Geological Survey show that nearly 800,000 people in Myanmar may have been within the zone of the most violent tremors.

In a telegram on Friday, Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the populations of Myanmar and Thailand struck by a devastating earthquake, as Myanmar is already grappling with widespread displacement, with over three million people internally displaced and more than a third of the nation's population in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

The Holy Father shared his sorrow for the loss of life and widespread devastation, offered heartfelt prayers for the souls of the deceased, and reassured his spiritual closeness to all affected by the tragedy.

Aid agencies are struggling to assess the devastating humanitarian needs of Friday's quake, which struck around noon local time (06:00 GMT), with four smaller aftershocks, ranging from 4.5 to 6.6 in magnitude, following closely behind.

A state of emergency has been declared in six regions given the dire situation, which has taken a massive humanitarian toll. While the full extent of the damage is not yet clear, there has been severe damage to buildings and infrastructure, including the collapse of important bridges and the destruction of a dam.

In the following interview, Cardinal Bo mourned the death and destruction caused by the earthquake, and expressed his gratitude to the Pope for his message, which he said comes "as a soothing balm of consolation to our people."

Q: Cardinal Bo, what was your own experience at the time of the earthquake? What were you doing? What did you feel?



I was on the road as this sad spectacle unfolded. I was returning from Taunggyi, going through the surroundings of the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, where most of the deaths and destruction happened.

As we struggled amidst stranded traffic to move around, we saw huge craters created on the road. Our efforts to negotiate delayed our trip by five hours, going through the arduous journey trying to avoid the earthquake-caused damages on the road and in the vicinity.

We were put into churning anxiety as our car uncontrollably veered towards the sides as the travelers made all vehicles lose control. When we saved our car, we found many motorcyclists thrown on the road as they lost control. It was a scary moment for all of us, even on the open spaces.

Thank God we could reach our destination without much disturbance. But all along the road, we could see the crushing anxiety of ordinary people, who were threatened by the earthquake, which is now called "the great earthquake of the century. We survive as a human species since we are the only species who could be moved by the tears of our fellow human beings.

Q: How would you describe the situation? And what have you seen?

As you know, Myanmar has been having a torrid time for the last four years, and the earthquake came at a very sad time for our people. The areas affected are already affected by multidimensional crises of conflict, the collapse of the economy, and huge displacement.

I saw the poignant scenes of men and women rushing through the roads, seeking safety as the earthquake sent shivers through their bones. It was a shattering experience to see nature colluding with other forces in exacerbating our people's suffering.

Q: What do people need the most? Do you have an appeal to make?

We are deeply touched by the promise of support by the Catholic Church everywhere. The people need food, shelter, medicine, and all life-saving materials. More than anything, our people need peace, not the churning anxiety triggered by the multidimensional crisis.

I have appealed to all concerned for urgent humanitarian support and unimpeded access to the affected people. I have made an earnest appeal for the ceasefire by all the groups in hostility.

Also, soon after the earthquake, I called for an urgent meeting and formed a response protocol named MERCI (Myanmar Earthquake Response Church Initiative), which was formed this morning, that would set up an emergency appeal and response. I have called for a wider meeting soon, including the Church and the Caritas personnel from all affected areas.

We are consoled by the sign of support from the Church partners and the unwavering and deeply touching message from the Vatican and our Vatican representative here.

Q: What did the Pope's message of condolences mean to you and your people?

The Pope has been a faithful shepherd to our people. After he visited Myanmar in 2017, it looked like the Pope had fallen in love with our people. Throughout the difficult time in the last four years, he showed great concern and support. His unending appeals for peace and reconciliation have constantly consoled our people.

I am deeply touched that despite his recent sickness, his heart beats for our people, and his message comes as a soothing balm of consolation to our people.

Q: What words of comfort and faith do you have for the suffering people of Myanmar and Thailand?

When nature attacks, human beings forget all their differences. Human tears unite us. We survive as species, because we can be moved by others' tears.

The tears and brokenness of people anywhere, in Thailand or Myanmar, is human tears, tears of fellowship. We feel their pain. The world feels their pain and we will stand shoulder to shoulder with all people in this moment of sorrow and help to heal their wounds and recover.

We have shown this after the tsunami; we have shown that after Nargis Cyclone in Myanmar. We will overcome because compassion is the common religion in times of natural disaster.

Humanity will not only survive all disaster but thrive through all disasters, because we have a heart that bleeds for my brother's and sister's suffering. We stand with the people of Thailand and Myanmar.

Q: What are the greatest challenges for helping now in the country?

As the country is going on with civil wars, the help could be hindered with the disturbances of the armed groups. I mean all parties from both sides. Therefore, reconciliation, dialogue, and peace would be the only solution.

For the moment, the Church's personnel and religious groups would be the best channel to bring assistance to the needy.

The country is in a churning despair. Challenges abound. But the opportunity for another world is possible; another Myanmar is possible. The people of Myanmar want peace. Peace with justice is the greatest challenge. Therefore, the greatest need is peace, at least a ceasefire to provide the basic needs to all our people. I appeal to all those who are against one another now come together let us wipe the tears of everyone.

Food, medicine and shelter are urgent needs. For that, a humanitarian corridor is needed. I do hope all those who are in the field will continue to support this. The free flow of all supplies and the support that comes from other countries need to be facilitated. Let us make this possible by relaxing all the constraints. Let all those who come to our country to help be welcomed, and provide all security to reach the most affected people.

Ultimately, only true peace based on justice will solve our problems. This is Pope Francis' plea. We join him in this plea. A peaceful and justice Myanmar can help to face all challenges.