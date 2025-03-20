Cardinal Bo calls for unity to combat division and bloodshed

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, Myanmar, calls for unity amid ongoing bloodshed in the country. Speaking during a sermon for the first-ever episcopal ordination of a Tamil priest in the country, the Cardinal also decried caste systems and divisions.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov



In the context of Myanmar's ongoing civil war, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, the Archbishop of Yangon and President of the country's Catholic Bishops' Conference, says what is needed most is unity.

The Cardinal's remarks came on 19 March, the Feast of St. Joseph, during the episcopal ordination of new Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Yangon, Bishop Raymond Wai Lin Htun, the first ever Tamil Bishop in Myanmar.

In his remarks, Cardinal Bo urged the new Bishop to "create healing hope for Myanmar's wounded people," stressing that thousands need his healing presence, words, and ministry.

"In times of uncertainty and crisis, like what we experience in Myanmar today, with political turmoil, displacement, and social suffering," Myanmar's Cardinal underscored, "a Bishop must stand firm in faith, like Abraham, who trusted in God’s promises even when all seemed impossible."

The Cardinal stressed that the Bishop's faith must not be in worldly solutions, "but in the unshakable providence of God," even "in the darkest times."

"In the face of despair," Cardinal Bo added, "he must remind his people that God’s justice and peace will prevail, even if we do not yet see it."

Grave humanitarian crisis in Myanmar

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Italy's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, Italian Ambassador Vincenzo Grassi, during a conversation with the Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, decried "the grave humanitarian crisis in Myanmar," saying it "requires urgent action."

The Permanent Representative said that Italy "firmly condemns the escalation of violence and the serious human rights violations perpetrated by the junta after the 2021 coup" and is "deeply concerned about the widespread use of force against the civilian population, including airstrikes, cases of torture, sexual and gender-based violence, as well as abuses against minorities, including the Rohingya."



He also warned about the blocking of aid, particularly in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State, saying, "We call for the guarantee of unconditional, safe, and unimpeded access for all humanitarian aid intended for those in need, and emphasize the need to create the essential conditions for the voluntary, dignified, and safe return of Rohingya refugees."

Moral compass amid injustice and fear



Cardinal Bo, in yesterday's sermon, recognized these great challenges facing his people, and called on the new Bishop to move forward in faith to help the suffering population.

"In a world where corruption, injustice, and fear dominate," Cardinal Bo said, "a Bishop must be a moral compass, standing for truth, justice, and compassion," whose life "must inspire others."

Cardinal Bo told Bishop Raymond Wai Lin Htun to imitate St. Joseph by protecting and nurturing Christ’s presence in His Church, not just by "overseeing structures" but by "ensuring Christ lives in the faithful" by being a man "of deep prayer, silent listening, and courageous action."

In addition, Cardinal Bo said he wished to offer the Bishop an "important message." "As the world is divided by war, and conflicts based on religion and tribes," he said, "what we need is unity," especially amid the "bloodshed" and "deaths of thousands in the wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and our own country."

Blasphemy of looking down upon others

Stressing that all of us are God’s children, Cardinal Bo reminded the Bishop of something which, "like a silent wound," "continues to pain the heart of Christ," namely looking down upon others.

As Cardinal Bo reminded that Jesus Himself was poor and could have seen Him as unworthy, he urged everyone to acknowledge that the caste system and other divisions are "an insult to Christ," and that when we, "who claim to follow Christ, look down upon another because of caste, tribe, or background, we commit the same blasphemy."