Bishop of Goma, DRC: Military action is not the solution

In an interview with Vatican News, Bishop Willy Ngumbi Ngengele expresses his hope “for peaceful resolutions, choosing dialogue to find the path to peace and unity for the country.”

By Christian Losambe, SJ and Kielce Gussie

Tensions and conflict continue to rage on in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo between government forces and the Rwandan backed M23 rebels. In spite of several failed attempts to broker peace through talks, Bishop Willy Ngumbi Ngengele of Goma told Vatican News that “the situation doesn't seem to have changed much” since the escalation of conflict at the end of January.

Yet, in the midst of violence, he praised the courage and determination with which the population faces this crisis, which has lasted for over three decades.

“People live in fear”

It’s been almost two months since Goma was taken over by the M23 rebels and Bishop Ngengele described the situation as not having changed much. “The only difference is that the war is no longer in Goma, but has moved to other areas of the diocese,” he explained. People are “increasingly living in fear” as abductions and killings are part of this “new norm.”

Every day life has drastically changed and “it has become impossible to sleep at night as armed bandits enter homes to extort money and loot,” Bishop Ngengele recounted.

Growing poverty in the Lenten season

Yet, in spite of the conflict, Bishop Ngengele's church was full on Ash Wednesday to mark the beginning of Lent on March 5. The Bishop of Goma expressed his surprise that “in all the parishes of the city, the atmosphere was the same despite the security situation.”

More than the question of safety, the economic situation is also fraught, as banks have been closed since the rebels attacked the city of Goma at the end of January. “People, especially traders, are deprived of means to survive,” Bishop Ngengele said. Beyond that, state employees are not receiving their salaries and parents struggle to pay for their children’s schooling.

Living Lent in spite of the conflict

As the level of poverty increases in the area, the Bishop stated that Christians can use this Lenten season “to hope for a better future, a future of peace.” He said even with the number of challenges, they “continue to show solidarity with one another, especially toward the poorest, notably the war-displaced people, many of whom are military families.”

To live out the Lenten season, the local Christians have organized pilgrimages – outside of Goma – and spiritual exercises at the parish level. The Diocesan Pastoral Center created groups and pastoral animators to go to parishes with the priests and organize evangelization campaigns. Attendance is high, even though the meetings “address topics that are not always easy, such as loving one's enemies, forgiveness, or sharing. These campaigns have been very successful.”

Bishop Ngengele stressed that the local Christians “continue to preach brotherly love and Christian unity, openness to others, even those who are not Catholic.”

Military action is not the solution

Peace talks between government forces and the M23 rebels in Luanga, Angola were scheduled for Tuesday, March 18. One day before, the M23 group announced its withdrawal, citing international sanctions against their members as an obstacle to dialogue. Angola was set to be the mediator between the two groups.

Bishop Ngengele expressed his disappointment as this development. For him, dialogue is an essential part of achieving peace. But he hopes that those in power can advocate for dialogue. “We do not believe much in a military solution to this conflict, as war destroys thousands of lives and will deepen the poverty gap in the region.”