Bishop of South Sudan: We are called to bring hope to all peoples

The bishop of Bentiu in South Sudan describes the reality for the South Sudanese people as the country's fragile peace is threatened by violence, political instability and unpredictable climate.

By Francesca Merlo and Massimiliano Menichetti

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, is once again on the brink of violence. Clashes between the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF), loyal to President Salva Kiir, and the White Army militia, which supports First Vice President Riek Machar, are threatening the country’s fragile peace. At the same time, elections, which had originally been scheduled for December 2024 have been postponed to late 2026. This political instability has raised fears that the hard-won 2018 peace agreement may be broken.

A Church for the people

Amid this growing instability, Bishop Christian Carlassare of Bentiu reiterates the Church’s commitment to building peace and offering hope to South Sudan’s people. In an interview with Vatican News' Massimiliano Menichetti, he describes the Diocese of Bentiu as one of faith, despite all the hardship. “Our territory is home to about 450,000 Catholics and 350,000 Protestants, with the rest following traditional religions,” he explained, adding that “as people of faith, we are called to bring hope to all.”

Catholic health services in South Sudan

He explains that the Diocese of Bentiu covers 38,000 square kilometres. It is divided into seven parishes, each supported by catechists and lay pastoral workers who play a vital role in sustaining Christian communities. There are nine diocesan priests, and so they rely hugely on the dedication of lay leaders, whom Bishop Carlassare describes as “the backbone of the Christian communities.”

Bentiu is one of the poorest regions in South Sudan. Years of civil war between 2013 and 2020 have left the area in ruins, with many people, to this day, still living in makeshift shelters.

Around 1,130,000 people live in the area belonging to the two main ethnic groups, Nuer and Dinka, and Bishop Carlassare says, "the relationship between these two groups is not really simple". Thus, the priority of the Diocese is to build bridges.

Displaced by conflict and climate

Carlassare notes that Bentiu is also home to the Rucona camp - the largest camp for displaced people in South Sudan. It was established in 2014 and houses 140,000 people – a staggering number, yet just a fraction of the estimated 800,000 South Sudanese forced from their homes by violence. In addition, around 130,000 Sudanese refugees, mainly ethnic Nuba, live in the camps around Ida and Jam Jam, which are also located within the territory of Bishop Carlassare's Diocese.

"Although peace agreements have been reached, people are still unable to return to their homes", he says.

And making matters worse is the unstable and unpredictable climate. The bishop explains that there are periods of extreme drought and extreme rainfall, adding that "the past four years have seen severe flooding, displacing a million people annually." On top of this, he continues, “agriculture is struggling, and access to food is becoming even more difficult.” Large areas of arable land have been submerged, and many animals have died from diseases caused by the stagnant water. "Those affected have had to look for new homes due to their abject poverty and the relocation has often been met with hostile reactions from the local population".

“The flooding has also contaminated water sources,” he warns, as oil wells in Unity State are located near the river and risk leaking harmful chemicals into its waters. Meanwhile, the inevitable soil degradation and deforestation are factors which hugely increase the risk of conflict.

Bishop Carlassare in South Sudan

"Climate change and environmental degradation are robbing the people of South Sudan of their resilience and making them even more vulnerable to crises", says Bishop Carlassare.

But South Sudan is not only struggling to deal with the millions of displaced South Sudanese. Across the border, as a violent civil war rages in Sudan, Sudanese citizens are being displaced and are fleeing South in the hope of finding safety. South Sudan is currently hosting over a million displaced Sudanese, but unfortunately, the country is unable to offer the help that each person deserves.

A call for unity

The future is uncertain for the people of South Sudan, and while politics can bring calm and stability, South Sudan's political future is unknown, with elections recently postponed for a second time. Bishop Carlassare expresses concern over the country’s readiness, noting that delays raise questions about political will. It is crucial for civil society and leaders to prepare for the elections, "to educate the voters and form people to choose their candidates not based on their tribal belonging and and what would they would preserve in the interest of some group, but politicians that would really work for the common good of all the country and the nation".

Meanwhile, oil revenues, which account for 85% of the country’s GDP, were once seen as a foundation for stability. Instead, Bishop Carlassare says, they have fuelled conflict and division: “South Sudan was expected to develop with its oil wealth, but instead, these revenues have contributed to violence.”

Reflecting on recent clashes in Nasser between government forces and opposition supporters, the bishop highlights the urgent need for dialogue. “We are deeply concerned by the growing confrontation. It seems that dialogue is so difficult and we are unable to come to a common understanding and find non-violent solutions", he says, pointing out that a vision of unity is crucial in order "to bring South Sudan together in peace.”

The Church’s mission of hope

Amidst the challenges, the Church continues to stand by the people of South Sudan. “Our priority is to build bridges of reconciliation", says Bishop Carlassare. As the country faces political uncertainty, displacement, and environmental catastrophes, the Church continues to bring hope through its calls for unity, justice, and lasting peace.

Children in Bentiu