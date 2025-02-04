World Cancer Day: Indian parish assists people battling cancer

Sruti Malabishoyi says Mumbai's Rosary Parish has given her the strength to battle and overcome cancer

A parish community in the Indian city of Mumbai exemplifies “United by Unique” dedicating itself towards individuals fighting cancer, especially on World Cancer Day.

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN

Established in the year 2000, February 4 marks the World Day of Cancer led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

The 2025-2027 World Cancer Day theme “United by Unique” draws attention to people in need of care and calls for seeking measures in making a difference communally.

According to UICC, every person undergoing cancer experiences more than just a medical diagnosis. It is a unique story that involves moments of pain, grief, resilience, healing and more.

In its efforts to reach out to each individual’s unique need for a “people-centered approach” to cancer care, the UICC calls the world to stand “united” to create an environment “to regard the person before the patient.”

A community in service

One remarkable example of this mission in action is Rosary Parish in Dockyard, Mumbai.

In 2022, the parish embarked on a transformative journey to support cancer patients, many of whom arrive in Mumbai for treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital only to find themselves without shelter, forced to sleep on the streets.

This initiative began humbly during the World Day of the Poor, when the parish distributed meals to cancer patients near the hospital. The overwhelming response from the community inspired the parishioners to do more.

Under the leadership of Fr. Nigel Barrett, the parish priest, the community transformed a storage space into a self-contained studio apartment which is rent-free for underprivileged Catholic families undergoing cancer treatment.

Volunteers provide aid for people in need in Mumbai

A life transforming journey

One such life touched by this initiative is Sruti Malabishoyi, a young tribal Catholic woman from Orissa.

Diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, Sruti had been working as a domestic worker in Mumbai but was forced to return to her village due to her illness. Her sister, also a domestic worker, recommended her case to the Church.

When Sruti returned to Mumbai for treatment in January 2024, Rosary Church embraced her with open arms, accommodating her in the renovated studio apartment.

Speaking to Vatican News, Sruti explained, “The news of my cancer broke me. I was ready to succumb to death. I went through many sleepless nights drained in tears and pain.”

“Yet, in those moments of anguish,” she continued, “I felt great courage in my heart and a deep assurance that God was with me through it all.”

Acknowledging the support of the Parish Community Centre, Sruti said, “I availed free treatment, and received financial aid for my medical expenses, dry rations, and a monthly stipend.”

As chemotherapy showed positive results, she faced yet another challenge, the need for amputation to prevent recurrence. She said this was a particularly trying period in her life.

Once again, the parish stood by her, offering emotional, spiritual, and financial support, including contributions toward a prosthetic leg.

Today, Sruti stands as a testament to resilience and the power of community. Cancer-free and filled with gratitude, she shared that she has “witnessed the faithfulness of God and the strength of community.”

Her message to others battling cancer is this: “Have courage, don’t quit. You never know when God opens a door.”

On World Cancer Day, Rosary Church reaffirms its commitment to serving those in need, living out the Gospel message of compassion and care.

The parish’s efforts echo the universal call to ensure that no one fights cancer alone, embodying the spirit of Christ’s love in every action.

