Cardinal Cupich welcomes Pope's letter to US Bishops on migration

In an interview with Vatican Media, Cardinal Blase Cupich reacts to Pope Francis' letter to United States Bishops in which he expresses support for their ministry in defence of the rights of migrants. The Cardinal points out that the protection and advocacy for the dignity of migrants is "the preeminent urgency at this moment" in U.S. history.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Read also 11/02/2025 Pope Francis supports U.S. Bishops in migrant advocacy Pope Francis addresses a letter to the bishops of the United States, expressing his support for their efforts to protect the rights and dignity of migrants.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago has welcomed Pope Francis' message and is taking to heart the Holy Father's call for Catholics to develop rightly formed consciences.

In an interview with Vatican Media, the Cardinal expressed gratitude for the encouragement voiced by the Pope in his letter to the Bishops of the United States, in which he expresses his support for their efforts to protect the rights and dignity of migrants.

In the text, the Pope states he has “followed closely the major crisis that is taking place in the United States with the initiation of a program of mass deportations.” In this regard, he commends the Bishops' efforts stressing that Christian love demands recognition of the dignity of all people, regardless of legal status.

Speaking to Vatican News, Cardinal Cupich said, "I deeply appreciate the prophetic witness of Pope Francis. The Holy Father has clearly identified for the U.S. Bishops and Church the protection and advocacy for the dignity of migrants as the preeminent urgency at this moment."

Listen to Cardinal Blase Cupich

"I am grateful for his encouragement of bishops who have criticized mass indiscriminate deportations and the criminalization of immigrants, as well as his challenge for all the bishops to walk together and defend the human dignity of the migrants in our country," the Cardinal said.

He continued saying "I especially take seriously the demand to help Catholics develop a rightly formed conscience, so as faithful citizens, each and every one of us can make a critical judgement and express disagreement with policies that are falsely built on the basis of force and distortions, rather than the truth about the equal dignity of every human being."

"As the Holy Father rightly predicts, a failure in this regard 'begins badly and will end badly," Cardinal Cupich added.

Since taking office on 20 January, US President Donald Trump has announced a series of immigration-related executive orders that pave the way for a widespread effort to crack down on undocumented migrants in the US. In more than 21 actions, Trump has moved to overhaul parts of the US immigration system, including how migrants are processed and deported from the US.



In his letter, dated 10 February 2025, The Pope acknowledges the complex realities surrounding U.S. migration policies but reminds the bishops that the measure of a just society is how it treats its most vulnerable members.

“The legitimate regulation of migration must never undermine the essential dignity of the person,” he writes.