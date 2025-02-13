Archbishop Broglio expresses US Bishops' 'deep gratitude' for Pope's letter

Following Pope Francis' letter to US Bishops regarding their support for migrants, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, President of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, thanks the Holy Father for his encouragement to continue their pastoral work for those most in need.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Boldly I ask for your continued prayers so that we may find the courage as a nation to build a more humane system of immigration, one that protects our communities while safeguarding the dignity of all."



Archbishop Timothy Broglio, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and the Archbishop for the Military Services, USA, expressed this in his letter of gratitude to the Holy Father for the message on migration he sent to US Bishops earlier this week.

"On behalf of the bishops in the United States," Archbishop Broglio began, "I have the honor to acknowledge your February 11th letter and express deep gratitude for your prayerful support."



Unifying letter offering hope to all

"As successor to Saint Peter," he commended, "you call not only every Catholic, but every Christian to what unites us in faith—offering the hope of Jesus Christ to every person, citizen, and immigrant alike."

"In these times of fear and confusion," the USCCB President said, "we must be ready to answer our Savior’s question, 'what have you done for the least of these?'”

Helping those in desperate need

Moreover, Archbishop Broglio invited all the faithful to join in praying to the Lord that "families suffering from the sudden withdrawal of aid may find the strength to endure."

"With you," the American Archbishop said, "we pray that the U.S. government keep its prior commitments to help those in desperate need."

Seeing Lord's visit in the needy

In his letter, the USCCB President also called upon the people of God for their mercy and generosity in supporting the Catholic Relief Services' national collection this Lent, as well as the “on the ground” work of local Catholic Charities organizations, "so that the void might be filled with the efforts of all."

"As we struggle to continue our care for the needy in our midst and the desire to improve the situation in those places from which immigrants come to our shores," he highlighted, "we are ever mindful that in them we see the Face of Christ."

In this Jubilee Year, Archbishop Broglio prayed, may "we build bridges of reconciliation, inclusion, and fraternity," as he once again renewed his and the entire Episcopal College in the United States' deep gratitude to Pope Francis for his closeness and support.