UN health agencies partner to stem cholera outbreak in Sudan

A nurse administers cholera vaccine to a child in Sudan's Gedaref city during a vaccination campaign in November 2023 (AFP or licensors)

As a cholera outbreak worsens in Sudan, UNICEF reports the heightened risk to thousands of children and works with other health agencies to protect those at risk in a country already devastated by ongoing violent conflict.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

In response to a rapidly growing cholera outbreak threatening thousands of lives, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has teamed up with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Sudanese Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the disease and protect vulnerable children.

A UNICEF report highlights that “over 292,000 children are at risk of cholera in White Nile State, Sudan,” and more than 500 children are among the 2,700 cholera cases reported between 1 January and 24 February 2025.

Due to this concern, the UN agencies have ramped up interventions to curb the outbreak, and on 21 February, they "launched a six-day cholera vaccination campaign in the localities of Kosti and Rabak in White Nile.”

Additionally, UNICEF has provided cholera treatment kits and is supporting the deployment of frontline workers to Cholera Treatment Centers to strengthen care. They are also supporting the training of public health workers in infection prevention monitoring and community members to monitor the situation on the ground.

According to the report, the campaign aims to reach over one million people with oral cholera vaccines.

Why rapid rise in cholera cases

With cholera cases surging in affected regions of Sudan, the UN agencies together with the Federal Ministry of Health and humanitarian partners note that “a major power outage, following attacks on power plants on 16 February, cut off water supplies in the localities of Kosti and Rabak in White Nile State, forcing many families to collect untreated water from the White Nile River.”

They also disclosed that limited or no access to safe drinking water, coupled with a sharp drop in vaccination rates, is worsening the crisis and heightening the risk of cholera, particularly in displacement camps and overcrowded urban centers.

Generally, White Nile State hosts an estimated 650,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) as well as 400,000 refugees. In this case, population movements at the border with South Sudan add further challenges to controlling the outbreak.

Cholera is a life-threatening disease for children

According to UNICEF Representative in Sudan, Sheldon Yett, cholera poses a serious threat to children's lives and can lead to death within hours if not treated quickly.

“The ongoing destruction of critical humanitarian infrastructure has left no child safe in this war," he said. "If children are denied access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene, and information to prevent the spread of cholera, the epidemic will sadly continue.”

Since Kosti region seems most affected, with an estimated 292,000 children who are potentially at risk, UNICEF “has provided fuel and water treatment chemicals to support the operation of the primary water treatment plant, providing access to safe water to approximately 150,000 people.”

Subsequently, “UNICEF and partners are also distributing life-saving water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies in affected locations to ensure access to safe water and strengthen good practices.”

At the same time, they are “engaging communities, through discussions and social media, to spread key messages on the causes, symptoms, and prevention of cholera.”

Mr. Yett warned that disease outbreaks, such as this cholera crisis, can overwhelm fragile health systems and strain already weakened sanitation infrastructure.

While addressing the immediate emergency is crucial, he continued, “we must invest in strengthening the systems that underpin the services children need.”