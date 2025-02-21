Ukraine. Three years of unwavering Church relief efforts amid war

An aerial picture taken on April 18, 2022 shows coffins being buried during a funeral ceremony at a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. (AFP or licensors)

While the ongoing war waged by Russia against Ukraine continues displace and endanger millions, the unwavering efforts of Church organizations like Caritas and Aid to the Church in Need continue to provide a lifeline to those in need.

By Lisa Zengarini

Three years of war in Ukraine have left the country in a tragic humanitarian situation. Every day, millions of Ukrainian children, women, and men face immense difficulties in surviving: over 12.7 million people are in urgent need of assistance, while 6.8 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighbouring countries in search of a safe haven.

Within Ukraine’s borders, more than 3.6 million people have been displaced, forced to abandon their homes and previous lives. One of the greatest challenges exacerbating this humanitarian disaster is the harsh winter, with temperatures plummeting below -20°C, while the loss of more than 60% of the national energy supply has left entire communities without heating, electricity, and access to clean drinking water.

Against this bleak backdrop the non-stop shelling and bombing from Russia have made it extremely difficult and dangerous for humanitarian organizations to reach out to those lacking basic needs such as food, clothes, shelter and health care.

Caritas ongoing support to the most vulnerable in the war

Despite dangers and logistic difficulties, Church aid organizations, alongside the Holy See and humanitarian organizations, have continued to provide a lifeline to those in greatest need and giving hope for a better future in Ukraine.

Among them is Caritas, the global confederation of national Catholic relief and development agencies. Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022, the Ukrainian branches of Caritas (Caritas Spes and Caritas Ukraine) and its partner members have been at the forefront, offering medical, psychological, and social assistance, with a special focus on protecting the most vulnerable people, including children, disabled, elderly and women.

25 million euros from ACN in three years

Also, on the frontline is the Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN). According to a statement released this week, over the past three years Pontifical foundation has allocated over €25 million to various humanitarian and pastoral projects sustaining both the Greek Catholic and Latin Catholic Churches in the country.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, ACN has approved and funded nearly one thousand initiatives. A significant portion of this aid—approximately €3.5 million—has been used to support priests through Mass stipends, ensuring their ability to continue their pastoral work in times of extreme difficulty.

Addressing the material, pastoral and spiritual needs of Ukrainians

The ongoing war has deeply impacted the daily lives of clergy and faithful alike and the focus of ACN's assistance has evolved over time. Initially, efforts were directed toward helping internally displaced persons (IDPs), who were forced to flee their homes due to conflict. However, as the situation progressed, feedback from local partners indicated a pressing need for pastoral and spiritual care. In response, ACN shifted its priorities to providing subsistence support for priests and nuns, seminarian training, trauma care, and transportation assistance.

In 2024 alone, ACN extended its support to 1,472 diocesan priests, 1,380 religious sisters, 60 religious brothers, and 19 deacons. Additionally, 768 seminarians received assistance for their formation, ensuring the continued education and preparation of future clergy. Pastoral outreach programmes, such as the “Holidays with God” camps, benefited 7,200 children and young people, offering them spiritual enrichment during school holidays.

Beyond spiritual support, ACN has also facilitated practical assistance. The organization helped establish four psycho-spiritual support centres and financed the purchase of 58 vehicles, which serve both pastoral and humanitarian purposes. Two of these vehicles have been repurposed as mobile chapels to bring religious services to people in contested regions, including the Diocese of Odessa-Simferopol and eastern Ukraine. Moreover, ACN has provided funds for reconstruction efforts, such as repairing a convent in Lviv and restoring a church tower damaged by missile strikes in Sudova Vyshnya.

A tram goes down a street in Mariupol, Donetsk region, 17 February 2025. The city of Mariupol endured a nearly three-month siege during the early stages of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, eventually falling to Russia in May of the same year.

Prayers and support of global Christian community helping Ukrainians survive

Bishop Maksym Ryabukha of the Donetsk Exarchate, currently residing in Zaporizhya due to the occupation of his region, spoke poignantly to ACN about the immense suffering and despair caused by years of conflict, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and faith in overcoming these hardships. He expresses deep gratitude to ACN and its donors, stating that without their aid, the Church in Ukraine might not have survived.

Similarly, Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradyuk of Odessa highlighted the immense emotional burden placed on the Church, particularly in conducting burials for countless victims of the war. The daily reality of death and destruction, including the tragic loss of young men, women, and even children, weighs heavily on the clergy. The bishop underscored the significance of ongoing international solidarity, emphasizing that the people of Ukraine do not feel alone thanks to the prayers and support of their global Christian community.

(Source: ACN and Caritas Italiana)