The Church standing by migrants between Mexico and the U.S.

National Guard agents patrol the border in search of cross-border tunnels into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (AFP or licensors)

Speaking to Vatican Media, Bishop José Guadalupe Torres Campos of Ciudad Juárez says that President Trump’s anti-immigration policies have created a climate of fear and uncertainty and that the Church remains steadfast in its mission to promote hope.

By Giordano Contu and Lisa Zengarini

The situation remains relatively calm, but the atmosphere is tense among migrants at the border between Mexico and United States. Despite Donald Trump’s rhetoric and executive orders aimed at overhauling immigration to the U.S , the Mexican Diocese of Ciudad Juárez states that no major fundamental changes have been observed yet since his inauguration as U.S. President on 20 January, 2025.

A changing reality

The latest data from the U.S. Border Patrol show that "in the last six months of 2024, arrests on the southwestern border have decreased by over 70% compared to the same period in 2023."However, this decrease coincides with the cancellation of asylum application appointments. So rather than an emergency, "we are facing a new reality that we must address”, says Bishop José Guadalupe Torres Campos of Ciudad Juárez.

For years the Mexican border Diocese of has been on the frontline in assisting and supporting migrants and asylum-seekers, flowing to Mexico to seek a better future in the U.S..

"Now we must pay greater attention to both populations involved in migration flows: those seeking political asylum in the United States and those who will be expelled and repatriated in the coming months and years," Bishop Torres Campos explained to Vatican Media.

“Undoubtedly," he added , "President Trump’s statements and executive orders have created a climate of fear and despair. However, as a Church, through local, national, and bilateral actions, we focus on maintaining peace and hope among migrants and society as a whole to generate and strengthen action plans that benefit everyone."

The crackdown on immigration had already started in 2024

The crackdown on immigration had already started during the 2024 U.S. election campaign. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported approximately 700,000 deportations last year, marking the highest figures since 2010.

Following the transition from Biden to Trump, conditions for migrants have worsened, with asylum requests being halted, temporary protection programmes cancelled, and the birthright citizenship policy for children of undocumented immigrants revoked. Additionally, new detention centres have been established, deportation programmes expanded, and the military mobilized to support the Border Patrol.

While U.S. border authorities have carried out rescues—such as the 402 migrants saved in December 2024—the Mexican government has been forced to accept thousands of deported individuals. In a single week in January 2025, over 4,000 migrants of various nationalities were expelled from the U.S. and taken in by Mexico.

Church will continue to be a beacon of hope for migrants

"Today, more than ever, peace and the certainty of Jesus' permanent presence help us endure and, above all, make our migrant brothers feel that they are not alone in their plight,” Bishop Torres Campos remarked. “All they seek is happiness and a better life,".

Asked how the Gospel can illuminate humanity’s darkest moments, the Bishop cited the passage from Matthew: ‘And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age’ (Matthew 28:20). "These,“ he noted “are words of hope and the presence of the risen Christ, the same Christ who, when appearing to His disciples, greets them with: ‘Peace be with you.’ They were the same words spoken to us by a Venezuelan guest at the Casa del Migrante in Juárez, after learning that his asylum application appointment had been cancelled just a day before submitting his request to enter the United States," he added.

Mexico’s gearing up to receive those deported from the U.S.

The new U.S. immigration policy has forced Mexico to prepare an appropriate reception plan for its citizens and foreigners expelled or deported from the U.S.

"As a Church, the best thing we can preach is the peace of the risen Jesus, avoiding generating further chaos that could lead to difficult consequences," Bishop Torres Campos remarked. On a positive note, he said collaboration between government agencies, civil society, and faith communities has increased" and the Latin American Church has "strengthened cooperation to provide immediate and effective responses to this and other emerging situations."

Specifically, the Mexican Bishop’s Conference has "bolstered its migrant shelters, assistance centres, and soup kitchens throughout the country," while the Diocese of Ciudad Juárez "keeps all reception spaces open to anyone in need," working closely with neighboring U.S. dioceses across the border.

