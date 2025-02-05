Talitha Kum: Fighting human trafficking through faith and action

Members of Talitha Kum in Rome, celebrating the Jubilee, ahead of the International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking

The 11th International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking is marked on Saturday, 8 February 2025. At the forefront of the fight against this modern-day scourge is Talitha Kum, a Catholic network of religious sisters dedicated to combatting human trafficking through prevention, advocacy, and survivor support.

By Stefano Leszczynski and Linda Bordoni

Led by Sr. Abby Avelino, the Talitha Kum network brings together over 6,000 members worldwide. Their work spans continents, raising awareness, rescuing victims, and engaging with policymakers to dismantle the networks of traffickers and ensure justice for survivors. Speaking in Rome ahead of this year’s International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking, Sr. Abby emphasized the importance of global solidarity in tackling this hidden crime:

“This year’s campaign theme is ‘Ambassadors of Hope, Together Against Human Trafficking.’ It aligns with the Jubilee Year’s call to be Pilgrims of Hope, reminding us that we are all called to bring hope to victims and survivors, particularly women, children, and vulnerable young people,” she said.

Sr. Abby underscored the increasing sophistication of traffickers, making the crime harder to detect. “Human trafficking is a hidden crime, and traffickers are becoming more difficult to track. This is why awareness campaigns, education, and collaboration with governments and organizations are crucial,” she stressed.

Survivors Leading the Fight

Pauline Akinyu Juma, a youth ambassador for Talitha Kum and founder of the Kenyan organization Rebirth of a Queen, knows the horrors of trafficking firsthand. Her organization empowers survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking, providing them with economic opportunities and a platform to share their stories.

“In Kenya, many still don’t recognize human trafficking as a reality. Survivors struggle for justice, and we often face threats for our work,” she explained. Her shelter currently houses 38 survivors, with limited resources to support more. “Without government-funded shelters, victims often have nowhere to escape to,” she said, emphasizing the urgent need for better protection mechanisms.

Despite the challenges, Pauline remains hopeful. “When I founded Rebirth of a Queen five years ago, it was to create a support system for survivors. Being here with Talitha Kum, working together on a global strategy, gives us strength and hope,” she said.

A legal perspective: Romania’s fight

Mario, a legal activist from Romania, is working to ensure justice for trafficking survivors. He coordinates legal proceedings for victims, collaborating with psychologists, lawyers, and law enforcement.

“Many think of human trafficking only in terms of sexual exploitation, but it also includes forced labour, child pornography, and forced begging,” he noted. “Our role is to help victims navigate the legal system while advocating for institutions to be more empathetic and supportive.”

One major hurdle, he explained, is trust in authorities. “Victims trust us, but they struggle to trust the legal system. We need to make legal processes more victim-centred, ensuring dignity and understanding,” he said.

Raising awareness in Japan

Nana, a Mexican youth ambassador who previously lived in Japan, works with Talitha Kum on prevention efforts, focusing on education and advocacy.

“In Japan, victims are often migrants seeking better opportunities, unaware of the risks. Language barriers and isolation make it even harder for them to seek help,” she explained.

Her team visits schools and youth groups to educate young people on trafficking risks. “Instead of just responding to trafficking cases, we work on prevention, so fewer people fall into these traps in the first place,” she said.

A call to action

As the International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking approaches, Talitha Kum urges individuals and institutions to move beyond words and take concrete action.

Pauline’s message is clear: “We young people have the time and energy to make a difference. We must go beyond awareness and build a network of action, support, and advocacy.”

Sr. Abby echoed this sentiment, calling for unity in the fight against trafficking. “No matter our faith or background, we are called to uphold human dignity and be ambassadors of hope.”