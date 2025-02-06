South Sudan’s Churches launch booklet on nonviolence to encourage hope

In hopes of fostering peace in South Sudan amid its history of conflicts and ethnic tensions, the South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) has lauched a booklet on nonviolence to serve as a tool to promote reconciliation, hope, and transformation among communities.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

A booklet on nonviolence has been launched in the world’s youngest nation by members of the South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) to encourage Church leaders and the entire community to advocate for hope and transformation in the country.

The booklet was organized in collaboration with PAX, the largest peace organization in the Netherlands that serves to protect civilians from the violence of war, ending armed conflict, and building inclusive peace, and aims to encourage Church leaders especially to be actively engaged in actions beyond words.

In his message on the day of the launch, Rev. Tut Kony Nyang Kon, General Secretary of the SSCC, said, “Let this launch mark a new chapter in our missional commitment to model nonviolence not only in our words but in our actions.”

He added that churches should become “sanctuaries of hope and transformation, equipping communities to overcome conflicts and injustices with courage and grace.”

Addressing Church leaders and referencing the booklet titled “Active Non-Violence,” the SSCC official said leaders should “stand at the forefront of shaping hearts and minds, guiding communities toward reconciliation, justice, and unity.”

“This booklet serves as a powerful tool to deepen our understanding of nonviolence as a divine mandate and a practical way of life,” he said. “It challenges us to reject hatred, vengeance, and division, instead of embracing love, forgiveness, and dialogue as the pathways to true and lasting peace.”

Campaigns for nonviolence

Nonviolence campaigns play a crucial role in promoting peace, justice, and reconciliation, noted the message, which called for people to focus on education, advocacy, and community engagement to foster a culture of peace in South Sudan.

“I am encouraging each of you member Church leaders to actively engage with your congregations through preaching in your respective pulpits, teaching during Bible study gatherings, and utilizing these opportunities for outreach evangelism campaigns to use even five minutes to share about nonviolence,” Rev. Nyang said.