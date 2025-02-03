Talitha Kum Zimbabwe: Sisters lead charge to fight human trafficking

In their efforts to combat human trafficking, members of Talitha Kum in Zimbabwe shine like a beacon of hope. Led by the Little Children of Our Blessed Lady (LCBL Sisters), they provide support to survivors, raise awareness, and empower the next generation of anti-trafficking leaders.

By Sr. Mufaro Chakuinga, LCBL

In a world where thousands of lives are lost to the shadows of human trafficking, Talitha Kum in Zimbabwe shines a beacon of hope, with the Little Children of Our Blessed Lady, known as the LCBL Sisters, taking the lead to fight against this heinous crime.

Under the leadership of Sr. Diana Kanyere, the current National Coordinator of the International Network of Consecrated Life Against Human Trafficking, has provided a safe haven for survivors, advocated for policy change, and raised awareness about the scourge of human trafficking.

Globally, over 40 million people are trapped in modern slavery, with thousands more being exploited daily. In Zimbabwe, poverty, unemployment, and lack of opportunities have created fertile ground for traffickers to exploit vulnerable individuals.

Women and children are disproportionately affected, with many being lured into forced labour, sex trafficking, and other forms of exploitation.

LCBL Sisters training religious leaders and youth

LCBL Sisters have taken bold action in combating human trafficking. Through Talitha Kum Zimbabwe, they provide comprehensive services to survivors, including counselling, medical care, and training.

"We believe that every survivor deserves dignity, respect, and a chance to rebuild their life," says Sr. Kanyere. "Our goal is to provide a safe and supportive environment where they can heal, learn, and thrive."

Mobilizing religious leaders to join the fight against human trafficking is one cornerstone of the project.

In 2023, the organization conducted a training workshop for 30 religious men and women, as well as 10 youth, from different dioceses. This strategic move aims to harness the influence of religious leaders in spreading awareness and inspiring change within their communities.

Focus has also been channeled into empowering the next generation of anti-trafficking leaders through its youth-focused initiatives.

Recently, the organization conducted training workshops for youth ambassadors and university students, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to become protagonists of change.

Call to joint action

As Talitha Kum Zimbabwe continues to fight against human trafficking, they issue a call to action to individuals, organizations, and governments. "We cannot do this alone," says Sr. Kanyere. "We need the support of everyone to create a world where human trafficking is no longer tolerated."

The organization's work is a testament to the power of collective action by the Little Children of Our Blessed Lady and its stakeholders in combating human trafficking.

Despite the challenges it faces, Talitha Kum Zimbabwe remains committed to its mission, driven by a profound sense of purpose and a determination to create a world where human trafficking is no longer tolerated.