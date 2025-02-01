Synodality assists in formation in Nigerian Catholic schools for girls

The spirit of synodality has offered fruitful guidance in the formation of young girls in Nigeria’s Catholic schools, according to Sr. Justina Adejo, an Augustinian religious sister.

By Michael Maduekwe

Sister Justina Adejo, of the Augustinian Sisters of the Mercy of Jesus, has shared her experiences about how listening and sharing in the spirit of synodality has been helpful in the formation of schoolgirls in the congregation-owned boarding secondary school.

“Listening to [the girls] gives us more opportunity to interact with them, and they feel free to interact with us,” she told Vatican News. “And our simple approach makes them feel that they have people that are actually here to listen to them, so they come forward and share their [life issues] with us.”

Sister Adejo, who is currently the Principal of Mother of Good Counsel Girl’s Secondary School, which was established since 2011, recounted that this approach has helped in helping the girls “to be more morally upright, more open, more self reliant, and ready to achieve their goals in life as disciplined women that they look forward to.”

Synodality with intentionality

To ensure the sustainability of this synodal culture in the school, Sr. Adejo explained that the school has both a system and an approach that makes it easy for students to share their journey.

“We interact with them, and we make ourselves available to them at all times,” she said. “In the school we have a guidance and counselling system where a student can meet the Guidance and Counselling mistress to share with her, because if you are open and more flexible you attract them to yourself.”

“Among the teachers,” she added, “we have meetings every Monday where we sit and listen to one another and look at the challenges.”

These approaches, according to the Sr. Adejo, create more room for growth in their apostolate and educating the youth.

Mission of education

Speaking on the connection between the schoolwork and the mission of the Augustinian Sisters of the Mercy of Jesus, Sr. Adejo noted that the school work was at the core of their mission as Augustinian sisters, because it has helped in shepherding young girls to Christ.

“For us as Augustinian sisters, it has contributed to our mission, because in a way, we take Christ to them and then bring them to Christ,” she recounted.

Synodality in community

Synodality, said Sr. Adejo, has been helpful in community life, since it gives everyone the opportunity to listen to each other and to one’s own heart and to share the fruits of such experiences.

“As the Augustinian Sisters, it opens more doors for us to have more time in our prayer, sharing the common things that unites us together as sisters,” she said. “We sit in the Chapel to adore Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament and then when we come out, as a community we share the things that touches each and every one of us.”

Fruits of silent prayer revealed in service

Mother Teresa of Calcutta once said that “the fruit of silence is prayer, the fruit of prayer is faith, the fruit of faith is love, the fruit of love is service, and the fruit of service is peace.”

Sr. Adejo explained that the Augustinian Sisters of the Mercy of Jesus share this experience, noting that the synodal life is what prompts their sharing with others outside the community.

“As we journey together as a community, then we able to also move forward to share with others that are living together with us.”

The Synodal life, she said, “opens more doors for us to share more about our life and the Church’s teaching.”