US Diocese of Columbus sees number of seminarians double

In the US Diocese of Columbus, the number of candidates for the priesthood has increased from 17 to 40 in just two and a half years under the leadership and vocational push of Bishop Earl Fernandes.

By Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik & Wojciech Rogacin

At his episcopal ordination in May 2022, Bishop Earl Fernandes quipped that there were more bishops being ordained that year than priests in the Diocese of Columbus.

The congregation laughed, but Bishop Fernandes’ remark reflected the gravity of the situation.

“At that time there were no newly ordained priests in the diocese, and I was faced with two challenges to start with: evangelization and efforts to increase priestly vocations,” Bishop Fernandes told Vatican News.

The Bishop of Columbus was visiting Rome at the end of February, the month in which Pope Francis has asked the Church to pray for vocations.

Vocational discernment programme

After his ordination, Bishop Fernandes immediately put in place a vocational discernment programme that brought the number of seminarians up from 17 to 40 in two and a half years.

Five new priests were ordained last year. “This means that the faithful have easier access to the Sacraments,” noted Bishop Fernandes.

The Diocese owes the increase in vocations to consistent work and prayer, he noted.

“We have a very effective vocation director, who has undertaken the Melchizedek Project, i.e. regular days of vocational discernment for young people,” said the Bishop. “We moreover organise vocation weekends at the Pontifical College Josephinum, the local seminary.”

Bishop Fernandes said his diocese hosts “Andrew Dinners” four times a year where he has supper with young men discerning a vocation to the priesthood.

“During these meals, I answer questions, while the seminarians share their testimonies,” he said, adding that it gives the young men regular contact with the Bishop and student priests.

It also gives them a chance to see first-hand what priestly life entails.

Filled with love for the Pope and the Church

The Bishop puts a premium on the formation of priests and seminarians, pointing out that well-educated priests are needed to have an effective dialogue with lay people.

His Diocese has also been able to send priests and seminarians to study in Rome.

Two seminarians from the Diocese of Columbus and five priests are currently studying in the Eternal City.

Bishop Fernandes said their time in Rome gives them the opportunity to be closer to the Holy Father, to be exposed to the universal Church, and to acquire educational qualifications to teach at the diocesan seminary.

“They will be filled here with love for the universal Church and the Holy Father,” concluded Bishop Earl, “and they will bring that love back to our diocese.”