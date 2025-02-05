Israeli, Palestinian, and American youth unite for peace

A group of young participants from the “Meaning Meets Us” gathering, organized by Scholas Occurrentes, meet Pope Francis at the end of the General Audience on Wednesday, February 5. A letter, signed by all of them and symbolizing their commitment to dialogue reads: “We are not seeking consensus but the ability to understand one another.”

By Sebastian Sanson Ferrari

“For as long as I can remember, we were told not to speak to each other. There is a strong tendency to dehumanize the other side. Learning to talk and listen to different narratives is crucial,” said Abigail Szor from Israel, sharing her experience of participating in “Meaning Meets Us,” which brings together Muslim, Jewish, and Christian youth for interreligious and intercultural dialogue, emphasizing the importance of encountering others in the pursuit of peace.

The “Meaning Meets Us” gathering, held from 2 to 5 February 2025 in the Vatican, was organized in response to the need for dialogue and mutual understanding and awareness following the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023.

Students from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem spearheaded the project aiming to foster understanding among young people from diverse backgrounds, while the international Scholas Occurentes association coordinated the "Meaning Meets Us" event, culminating in the presentation of their conclusions to Pope Francis at the end of the General Audience in the Paul VI Hall.

During their brief meeting with the Pope, participants handed him a letter and a sweatshirt, which he signed. In their message, they reflected on the difficult conversations they had engaged in, clarifying that their goal was not agreement but mutual understanding.

Overcoming divisions

In this unique space, Israeli, Palestinian, and American youth chose to set aside divisive rhetoric and reject hate speech in favour of “sustaining complex dialogue” and learning to understand each other’s perspectives.

“I came because I want these numbers to end,” Abigail said, pointing to the number of people killed in Gaza, a number written on a tag sewn to her T-shirt.

“I do not want the war to continue, nor for the hostages to die without returning home. I do not want more bloodshed in Gaza. I have friends on both sides whom I love and who matter to me,” she added.

For Isabel Gonzales, a student at the University of Notre Dame, the opportunity to greet Pope Francis on the final day of the meeting was profoundly meaningful. She hopes to return home to share the stories she heard, the experiences she lived, and the lessons she learned, contributing to efforts for reconciliation. “We all want to live in peace and be happy,” she affirmed.

Maysan Madi, a Palestinian Arab, describes the encounter as deeply moving. “I am not a Christian, yet I still felt the holiness and greatness of the place. Pope Francis’ words were incredibly powerful. I think everyone present, regardless of their background or beliefs, felt the same way,” she affirmed.

Listen to some of the participants

As part of Scholas’ educational approach, which integrates art into dialogue, the participants used artistic expression to reflect on their realities, explore their personal narratives, and construct new collective ones. They also engaged in a “poetic walk” through various sites in the Eternal City.

Scholas Occurrentes and interreligious dialogue

Scholas Occurrentes was founded in Buenos Aires as an educational initiative by Jorge Mario Bergoglio, alongside educators Enrique Palmeyro and José María del Corral. Its mission is to bring together young people from different religions—Catholics, Jews, and Muslims—within a space of dialogue and intercultural exchange. Since 2017, Scholas has organized six global interreligious encounters, fostering mutual understanding and peace.

With Pope Francis’ support, Scholas has become a global leader in interreligious dialogue, expanding its influence through artistic and educational projects that connect young people across different contexts.

One of Scholas’ most notable initiatives was the creation of a four-kilometer-long mural during World Youth Day in Lisbon in 2023, known as the “Sistine Chapel of the Youth,” which brought together young people from diverse religions and cultures. In 2024, the organization extended its mission to Indonesia, where over 1,000 Catholic and Muslim youth built a monumental polyhedron, symbolizing harmony among faiths.

These initiatives, backed by Pope Francis, illustrate how art, education, and interfaith commitment can transform differences into bridges of peace and hope.