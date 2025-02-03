Consecrated persons called to be ‘witnesses of primacy of God’s love’

The Superior General of the Daughters of the Church has reminded consecrated men and women across the globe to be true witnesses of God’s love by being reflections of Christ and making Him visible to the world.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

Reflecting on Pope Francis’ message at the First Vespers on the eve of the 29th World Day for Consecrated Life, Sr. Theresa Purayidathil emphasized the need for consecrated persons to testify God’s love through their lives as the most fundamental guiding principle.

“There is a lot of darkness in the world today,” said the Superior General of the Congregation of the Daughters of the Church. “As religious persons, we are called to carry that love of Christ and be the bearers of the light in our own lives and in the lives of our communities.”

Sr. Purayidathil told Vatican News that being the light means bringing joy to the people through one’s behaviors. “The moment we connect with the Lord, darkness disappears and His light prevails.”

Bearers of light

The Indian nun who has been at the helm of the congregation for slightly over a decade, highlighted that celebrating the World Day of Consecrated Life on the Feast of Presentation of the Lord is remarkable, since the Church celebrates Jesus’ mission as the light of salvation.

“In relation to the presentation of the Lord, we celebrate Christ as the light of the nation. Therefore, we as the consecrated persons have devoted our life to Christ and we are to share that light with the people,” she said.

Sr. Purayidathil further narrated how the consecrated persons can be light of society through the evangelical councils of poverty, chastity and obedience.

Sr. Theresa Purayidathil, Superior General of the Daughters of the Church

Witnesses through evangelical counsels

The three spiritual principles that guide the consecrated persons that is chasity, poverty and obedience, are key to living a faithful and Christ-centered life.

To be bearers of the light of chastity the religious sister said, “We are to be the witnesses of the primacy of God’s love.”

“Currently people look for immediate satisfaction which we see in the life of many people even couples,” said Sr. Purayidathil. “We have to remember that as consecrated persons we are witnesses of the lasting joy of true encounter. Hence, we are to be mature and be dedicated to the love of Christ with an undivided heart. We need to feel with the people and not just look for some satisfaction and move on.”

As consecrated persons have embraced the life of simplicity, the sister warned those whose lights of poverty are dim because of unnecessary accumulation.

“Religious have given themselves to the work of God and embraced the life of simplicity, what may obscure your generosity if not selfishness, greed and the desire to accumulate what you do not need?” she posed.

Addressing the need for being bearers of the light of obedience, Sr. Purayidathil said Jesus carried out God’s plan in obedience to the Father’s will, a move which led Him to death on the cross.

“In obedience, we listen to God’s call, we pay attention to what He says and carry out His will which Jesus carried out in His life,” she explained. “In this way as consecrated persons, we are to live like Christ and carry out the project of God’s will to this society and for the Church.”

Universal and fraternal experience

Sr. Purayidathil concluded by saying the Vespers prayer in St. Peter’s Basilica with the Pope on Saturday was very enriching.

She said the coming together of religious men and women had a universal experience of the Church with the Holy Father leading the Vespers in the presence of many Cardinals, bishops, and thousands of religious women and men.