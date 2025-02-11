IFFAsia holds regional dialogue on strengthening youth formation

Stakeholders participate in small group discussions during the dialogue organized by the Institute of Formation Fondacio Asia in Tagaytay City, Philippines. Photo: (Mark Saludes - LiCAS News)

The Institute of Formation Fondacio Asia (IFFAsia) has gathered stakeholders for a dialogue aimed at nurturing partnerships and collaboration “to shape a stronger future” for youth formation in the region.

By Mark Saludes - Philippines, LiCAS News

“Today we come together, not as individuals, but as a community deeply committed to the formation of young people in Asia, walking alongside them as they navigate life, faith, and purpose,” said IFFAsia Director Florence Alexius during the opening program.

Some 57 representatives from various Church institutions and civil society groups across 10 Asian countries are participating in the dialogue, which runs from February 9 to 11 in Tagaytay City, Philippines.

Florence Alexius, Director of IFFAsia, speaks during the dialogue in Tagaytay City, Philippines on Feb. 9. Photo by Mark Saludes - LiCAS News

Ms. Alexius said the dialogue hopes to explore ways “to be a Synodal Church to the young people in their ordinary part of life” and how institutions and organizations “be helpful in enabling and engaging the present generation for the local Church and communities in Asia.”

“This was our guiding objective when designing this program. We truly hope that everyone here sees themselves as collaborators in this journey,” she added.

The dialogue process is guided by the principles of Synodality—the Christian way of ‘walking together’—which emphasizes listening, discernment, and participation.

IFFAsia is a discipleship and mission school for young adults and laypeople in Asia. Founded by laity from Malaysia and the Philippines within the Catholic lay association Fondacio, it addresses the need for formation programs equipping young laypersons for social and pastoral work.

Photo Embed: Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon of Caceres delivers his homily during the Mass at the IFFAsia dialogue in Tagaytay City on Feb. 9. The prelate encouraged participants to embrace Synodality and collaboration in their mission to support youth formation across Asia. Photo by Mark Saludes - LiCAS News

Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon of Caceres, chairperson of IFFAsia, said the dialogue “is one of the very first steps—maybe not officially, but the very first steps—to implement the Synodal intent.”

“We are here from ten different countries, all working for the young people, taking this little step forward as we are urged by the Holy Father to take that step towards synodality. And isn’t that beautiful and amazing?” the prelate said.

During a discussion on the situation of youth in conflict-stricken countries, Archbishop Alarcon said the prevailing culture of fear must be countered with “hope, courage, and love”.

Participants in the dialogue are expected to identify responses to the challenges of youth formation and draft a final statement outlining concrete actions for cooperation and collaboration in shaping young people in Asia.

