Fr. Jubran: Jenin residents remain barricaded at home in West Bank city

As Israeli soldiers continue to occupy the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank, Fr. Amer Jubran, parish priest of the city’s Latin-rite Catholic parish, shares local residents’ concerns for their situation and appeals for prayers.

By Roberto Cetera

Father Amer Jubran is the parish priest of the Latin Catholic Church in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. Originally from Nazareth, he was a formator at the Latin Patriarchate Seminary of Jerusalem in Beit Jala before being transferred to Jenin.

Fr. Jubran spoke to L’Osservatore Romano about the situation in the embattled Palestinian city.

“We are now on the 17th day of the city's occupation by the Israeli army,” he said. “We continue to live barricaded in our homes, afraid to even step outside to buy food.”

Israeli soldiers entered Jenin on January 21, virtually coinciding with the start of the ceasefire in Gaza.

The timing has led many observers to believe that the Israeli government launched the operation to appease the more extremist factions of its majority, who opposed the ceasefire and threatened to bring down the government.

Before the Israeli incursion, Jenin had already been experiencing weeks of continuous clashes between armed factions in the refugee camp and the Palestinian Authority's security forces.

“Ours is the only Christian church still open in Jenin. In the surrounding villages, there are also Melkite and Orthodox communities," explained Fr. Jubran. "We are a small community of just 80 families, but they are all deeply attached to their identity and very devout. This is not the first time Israeli forces have occupied Jenin. Last August, the IDF entered the city for ten days, but what is now most concerning is not only the intensity of the clashes but also their duration. There is a real fear that this occupation could become permanent."

Q: Father Amer, who is leading these militias: Hamas, Islamic Jihad, or the so-called Jenin Brigade?

We have no idea, simply because we Christians remain completely outside these dynamics. We only want to live in peace, just like the vast majority of Jenin's residents.

Q: What is the current suffering of the people?

It is very severe. Around 20,000 people have fled their homes in search of safety in nearby villages. Many are unable to work, because the checkpoints to the north and west, towards Galilee—where they usually work—are closed. The only open checkpoint is to the south, towards Jericho, meaning that for those needing to go north, even with permission, the journey takes hours.

Many homes lack water because the reserve tanks have been destroyed, along with much of the infrastructure, and roads have been blocked. So far, about 180 houses have been destroyed or demolished, including two belonging to Christian families.

Going outside is extremely dangerous—I myself avoid leaving unless absolutely necessary. However, this does not prevent me from staying close to my flock, as I remain in constant contact with them via Zoom and WhatsApp. Our parish is only about a kilometer from the refugee camp, which is the epicenter of the fighting.

Despite everything, I continue to celebrate Mass on the evenings of feast days, during the week, and whenever possible, even in nearby villages, hosted by other Christian communities.

Q: Father Amer, what do you expect in the coming days?

This time, there is a lot of uncertainty. The latest political developments are not encouraging. But one thing is certain: I will not leave. I intend to fully share this tragic experience with the people who are suffering.

And to those of you watching from afar, I ask: pray for us. Pray for us, never stop praying for us. Because we need it. And because it is the only truly useful thing you can do for us right now.