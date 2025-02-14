News from the Orient – February 14, 2025

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient: Iraqi sisters in Mosul get a restored convent, Armenians celebrate Trndez, and Ethiopian Catholics get a new bishop of Hawassa.

This week’s News from the Orient:

Inauguration in Mosul

In Iraq, on Wednesday, February 12, the Dominican House of Prayer, formerly the Dominican Sisters’ convent in Mosul, next to the Church of Our Lady of the Hour, was inaugurated after its restoration.

Led by UNESCO and funded by the Aliph Foundation, the project was initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron following his visit to Mosul in 2021.

It is part of the reconstruction of historic Mosul, which was destroyed during the war against ISIS in 2017.

The restoration work was carried out from April 2023 to April 2024, and had a budget of approximately $1.5 million.

Trndez in Armenia

Armenians celebrated Trndez on Thursday and Friday. This Christian festival, descended from pagan traditions, is observed in both the Apostolic and Catholic Churches.

It marks the symbolic burning of the old year. By jumping over embers, couples ensure a year of success and fertility.

Ordination in Ethiopia

Bishop Gobezayehu Getachew Yilma was ordained as the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Hawassa, in southern Ethiopia.

The celebration took place on Sunday, February 9, at Kidane Mihret Cathedral in Hawassa.

A large procession was held through the city streets to announce the ordination, which was highly anticipated by the faithful, who had been without a bishop for five years.

Before his appointment, Bishop Yilma served as a priest in the Diocese of Meki, serving as youth coordinator, vicar delegate, and director of Caritas Meki.