News from the Orient – February 7, 2025

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient: French-language Catholic schools hold a meeting in Cairo, the EU extends its observer mission in Armenia, and the Catholic community in Ethiopia gets its newest bishop.

This week’s News from the Orient:

Francophone Catholic schools meet in Cairo

On the 6 and 7 of February , Cairo is hosting the 5th Colloquium of Francophone Schools in the Middle East, organized by Catholic charity L’Œuvre d’Orient.

The meeting sees 350 Catholic education professionals come together to exchange views on their mission amid regional challenges. Guests include His Beatitude Ibrahim Isaac Sidrak, Patriarch of the Coptic Catholic Church, and Franco-Egyptian journalist Robert Solé.

Francophone schools in the Middle East provide quality education to over 400,000 students, promoting the French language and humanistic values while ensuring educational stability and professional prospects for young people in the face of regional crises.

EU extends Observation Mission in Armenia

The European Union's civilian observation mission in Armenia has been extended until February 19, 2027.

Deployed since February 2023, the mission consists of 165 international observers and 44 Armenian staff members. It is essential to the EU’s efforts for peace and stability, and monitors the situation on the ground, contributing to the security of the local population.

The mission covers the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as the border with Turkey.

Episcopal Ordination in Ethiopia

Tesfaye Tadesse Gebresilasie has been ordained Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Addis Ababa.

The ceremony on February 2, was presided over by Cardinal Berhaneyesus, head of the Ethiopian Catholic Church, and was held at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary in the presence of nearly all the country’s Catholic bishops.

The former Superior General of the Comboni Missionaries since 2015, Bishop Gebresilasie received the episcopal insignia: the crosier, the ring, and the mitre.