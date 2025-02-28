News from the Orient - February 28, 2025

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, Ethiopians begin Lent and His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk addresses the faithful three years since Russia's full-scale invasion on Ukraine.

This week’s News from the Orient:

Start of Lent for Ethiopians

Lent began this Monday for Christians of the Ge'ez rite in Ethiopia and Eritrea. For 55 days, a longer period than in many Christian traditions, the faithful observe a strict fast, abstaining from all animal products. This time of prayer and fasting will end with the celebration of Fasika, which commemorates the Resurrection of Christ with festive meals.

3 Years of War in Ukraine

To mark the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Major Archbishop of the Greek Catholic Church, addressed a message to the faithful.

While on a pastoral visit to the United States, he met with Ukrainian clergy as well as American religious leaders. He took the opportunity to thank the military and civilian forces defending Ukraine and called on the population to maintain hope.