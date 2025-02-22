News from the Orient - February 21, 2025

In this week's News from the Eastern Churches: A new Assyrian Cathedral opens in London, Armenians celebrate St Sargis, and a heritage conference is held in Bethlehem

Inauguration of the Assyrian Cathedral of St. Mary in London

On Sunday, February 16, His Holiness Mar Awa III, Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, and Bishop Mar Awraham Youkhanis inaugurated the new St. Mary’s Cathedral in London. The cathedral now serves as the seat of the European diocese, which includes parishes in the UK, France, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, and Greece. The building, formerly the Anglican Church of St. James, was closed in 2018 due to structural instability. Thanks to donations from the local Assyrian community and the diaspora, it was purchased and renovated. The Assyrian community in the UK is estimated to number around 7,000 people.

Saint Sargis Celebration in Armenia

On Saturday, February 15, Armenian Apostolic and Catholic faithful celebrated the feast of Saint Sargis, designated as the Youth Blessing Day by Catholicos Karekin II of Etchmiadzin. On this occasion, young people from various dioceses across Armenia gathered at the Mother Cathedral of Etchmiadzin. Saint Sargis, a 4th-century martyr and former Byzantine general, is revered as the protector of youth. According to tradition, young people eat salty biscuits, known as aghablit, before going to sleep, hoping that their dreams will reveal their future beloved.

Conference on the Heritage of the Holy Land

On February 14 and 15, the 30th edition of the Conference on Arab Heritage for Muslims and Christians was held in Bethlehem, organized by the Al-Liqa Center for Religious, Heritage, and Cultural Studies in the Holy Land. This year’s theme, "Justice is the Path to Peace," brought together priests, intellectuals, and scholars. Discussions focused on the economic and social impact of the ongoing war, including the daily loss of $2.5 million in tourism revenue and a 36% unemployment rate in Bethlehem. The financial pressures on Christian institutions and the emigration of many Palestinians were also key topics of debate.