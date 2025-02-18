Massive turnout for funeral of slain Catholic priest in Myanmar

Mourners gather in Pyin Oo Lwin for the funeral of Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, the Catholic priest brutally murdered in Myanmar. Photo: Htoo Khant Zaw via Archdiocese of Mandalay

Thousands of Burmese bid their final farewell to Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, the Catholic priest brutally murdered on February 14 in his parish of Our Lady of Lourdes in the Archdiocese of Mandalay.

By LiCAS News

More than 5,000 mourners gathered in the village of Pyin Oo Lwin, defying the dangers and prevailing violence, to honor the late priest.

Priests, religious figures, and the faithful assembled at the Catholic Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, where Archbishop Marco Tin Win presided over the funeral Mass, offering condolences and prayers for the slain priest’s family.

The moving ceremony included the reading of messages from the Apostolic Nunciature in Yangon and the Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar, which expressed their deep solidarity with the grieving community.

According to sources from Fides News Agency, the overwhelming turnout at the funeral reflected the high regard in which Father Donald was held among the local people.

During his homily, Archbishop Tin Win condemned the cycle of violence gripping the nation, saying, “Violence only brings death and destruction; it is always a defeat.”

He called upon “all armed groups and actors involved in the conflict to lay down their weapons and take a path of peace and reconciliation.”

The Archbishop also entrusted the late priest, his family, and the assembled congregation to the intercession of the Virgin Mary. “May Our Lady accompany him to paradise and protect all under her mantle, giving comfort and hope,” he said.

Father Donald, who was the first parish priest of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, was known for his dedication to the community, particularly in organizing educational initiatives for children and young people.

Due to the ongoing civil war, many schools in the region remain closed, leaving religious leaders and catechists to provide informal education.

Father Donald had been at the forefront of these efforts, ensuring that children received some level of continuity in their schooling despite the instability.

His murder has raised pressing questions among the local community, which is demanding accountability for the senseless act of violence.

The area where Father Donald served is controlled by the People’s Defense Force (PDF), an armed group opposing Myanmar’s military junta.

The PDF leadership has been urged to investigate the attack. According to Fides, the group has detained ten men from the village of Kan Gyi Taw, where Father Donald was killed.

These individuals have reportedly been transferred to a court established by the PDF in areas outside government control, as the group seeks to identify and punish those responsible for the priest’s murder.

Father Donald’s death is the latest tragedy in Myanmar’s ongoing conflict, which has claimed countless lives and displaced millions.

The Catholic Church in the country continues to call for peace and reconciliation amid the persistent violence.

