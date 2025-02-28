Religious superiors meet in Tanzania to renew safeguarding efforts

Over 90 major superiors of religious congregations meet in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to share best practices they can implement in protecting vulnerable adults and children, and explore ways to uphold ethical standards and create safe environments within their religious communities.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

Safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults has been a critical issue in the Church due to growing awareness of abuse, misconduct, and violations of human dignity, since the Church is expected to be a place of safety, spiritual guidance, and moral leadership.

At a four-day conference in Tanzania that brought together 92 major superiors from 84 different congregations, the religious women under their umbrella body, the Tanzania Catholic Association of Sisters (TCAS), have met under the theme “Creating awareness on safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults: The Catholic Church perspective.”

According to Sr. Jacinta Ondeng, the project leader for the safeguarding initiative project with Mission Aachen in collaboration with Tangaza University in Kenya, this training is to help enhance the ability of superiors to establish safe environments within religious institutions, “by implementing clear policies, safe recruitment processes in religious institutions, and effective reporting mechanisms.”

Additionally, the Kenyan nun said that safeguarding practices are not only to be “understood but to be fully integrated into the daily operations and ethos of religious institutions so as to foster a culture of accountability, compassion, and respect, where all members are empowered to identify and address potential risks.”

The conference held on February 24-27 in Dar es Salaam delved on various topics, including safeguarding as a ministry in the Church, the signs of abuse, safeguarding for women religious, legal frameworks, working with victims of abuse, Church laws, and consequenses of abuse, among others.

Religious are beacon of hope

Through the commitment of consecrated persons to service, prayer, and justice, the religious are expected to stand as symbols of perseverance and grace and to guide the faithful toward a future rooted in hope and spiritual renewal.

Speaking to Vatican News, Sr. Ondeng, a member of the Religious Institute of School Sisters of Notre Dame (SSND), said, “Our mission is deeply rooted in the call to be beacons of hope. In this Jubilee Year of Hope, we are reminded that hope is not just a feeling but an active commitment to building a world where dignity, safety, and justice prevail for all, especially the most vulnerable among us.”

She stressed that the religious should be bearers of light and live with renewed courage and determination, “knowing that every effort we make creates ripples of change, and by standing up for the dignity of the vulnerable, we become instruments of God’s love and mercy.”

Ongoing training sessions

Even though the sisters underwent a four-day training to understand their responsibility on safeguarding, Sr. Ondeng recommends ongoing training sessions, such as refresher courses or workshops, to help reinforce safeguarding principles for the major superiors to stay updated and to introduce any new best practices.

“Additionally, creating clear, accessible reporting mechanisms for any concerns that arise and conducting periodic audits of safeguarding measures will ensure accountability,” she said.