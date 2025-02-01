Lord's Day Reflection: More candles, fewer groundhogs

As the Church observes the feast of the Presentation of the Lord this Sunday, Jenny Kraska offers her thoughts on the day’s liturgical readings, reflecting on the theme, “More candles, fewer groundhogs.”

By Jenny Kraska

This week the Gospel presents a moment of profound faith and fulfillment as Mary and Joseph bring the infant Jesus to the Temple in obedience to the law, offering Him to God. This sacred event, known as the Feast of the Presentation, is a feast of light, hope, and promise. It is a moment of revelation, where the long-awaited Messiah is recognized, not by rulers or scholars, but by two faithful souls—Simeon and Anna—who had spent their lives waiting in expectation.

Simeon’s words, known as the Nunc Dimittis or the Canticle of Simeon, echo the joy of seeing God’s salvation: “Now, Master, you may let your servant go in peace, according to your word, for my eyes have seen your salvation, which you prepared in sight of all the peoples, a light for revelation to the Gentiles, and glory for your people Israel” (Lk 2: 29-32). Anna, a widow of great devotion, proclaims this Child to all who awaited the redemption of Jerusalem. Their lives had been shaped by patient hope, and in this moment, their faith is rewarded. They remind us that God is always faithful to His promises, even when we must wait in expectation.

This year, as the Church celebrates a Jubilee Year, the themes of hope and renewal resonate even more deeply. A Jubilee is a time to remember that God’s mercy is greater than our burdens. Simeon and Anna lived their own kind of Jubilee, experiencing the joy of seeing Christ before departing in peace. Their witness invites us to place our trust in God’s providence, knowing that His promises will be fulfilled in His time.

Interestingly, in North America, February 2 is also known as Groundhog Day, a lighthearted tradition that seeks to predict the arrival of spring. While it may seem unrelated, it reflects a deeply human longing—the desire for light and the hope for brighter days ahead. But unlike those who look to shadows for signs of change, we as Christians place our hope in the true Light of the world, a light that no darkness can overcome.

It is fitting that this feast is also known as Candlemas, when the Church blesses candles as a symbol of Christ’s presence. These candles remind us that just as Simeon recognized Jesus as the light for all nations, we too are called to carry that light into the world. In times of uncertainty, when hope feels dim, we hold onto the flame of faith, trusting that Christ’s light will guide us forward.

The Presentation is more than a historical event; it is an invitation to live in hope. It calls us to see beyond the waiting, beyond the weariness of the world, and recognize that God is at work, even in hidden and humble ways. Just as Simeon and Anna embraced the Christ Child with joy, we too must embrace Him in our daily lives and share His light with others. As we witness the glow of blessed candles, may we be strengthened in faith, knowing that the light of Christ burns ever bright, illuminating our path with hope and peace.

Jenny Kraska is the Executive Director of the Maryland Catholic Conference