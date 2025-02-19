Kenyan bishops emphasize collective responsibility to transform nation

The Catholic Bishops of Kenya have reminded Christians that building a just, peaceful, and united nation is a shared responsibility, calling everyone to work to transform the nation so that every citizen plays their part.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

Ahead of the 2025 Lenten season starting on March 5, Catholic Bishops in the East African nation have reminded Christians to journey together, bear one another’s burdens and be instruments that ignite transformation in society. The Church in Kenya has themed the 40-day journey of reflection: “The Kenya we desire.”

“As we reflect on The Kenya We Desire, we are called to consider not only what we want for ourselves but also what we want for others. We are called to desire the good of all people, regardless of their background or status,” said the statement signed by Bishop Simon Peter Kamomoe, Chairman for the Catholic Justice and Peace Department (CJPD) at the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB).

As Christians, the Bishop added, “we cannot be content with mere individual blessings while others suffer. The collective good is our responsibility, and we must desire a society that fosters equality, justice, and compassion.”

Agents of change

Christ’s call to transforming the world requires each individual to uphold moral values, and advocate for the dignity of all people, which requires courage to stand against corruption, injustice, and inequality while actively working for positive change in families, communities, and workplaces.

“The challenge is not just about a spiritual desire for transformation but a practical commitment to action,” said the bishops. “As Kenyan citizens, we have a role in creating the desired country. In the workplace, politics, community, and homes, we must embody the virtues of integrity, love, and justice.”

As a nation, the moral values including justice, peace, and unity need to be lived realities, and every citizen, regardless of background or status, has equal opportunities to grow.

“The Kenya we desire is not one of division, corruption, or despair but one where justice, peace, and unity reign; where all citizens, especially the marginalised, can thrive, where leadership is marked by integrity, and each person desires the welfare of others… and the desires align with the values of the Kingdom of God,” reads part of the Lenten booklet.

Our desires should be purified

Lent is a call for all Christians to examine self through prayer, repentance, giving alms and self-denial, said the bishops.

In the context of Kenya’s challenges including political instability, economic hardship, or social injustice, the bishops said, “We are called to desire what is good for the country, pray for healing and unity, and commit ourselves to actions that reflect these desires.”

Therefore, the bishops said the Christian call is not just to pray for Kenya but to actively seek the welfare of the nation in every sphere of life. “As citizens, we must be willing to work towards a nation that reflects the justice and peace that Christ desires for all His people,” they concluded.

The bishops invited Kenyan Catholics to spend the five-week Lenten season with a focus on five key areas for reflection: family unity and its role in building a peaceful society; corruption and the need for accountability; the youth and their potential as the untapped resource of our nation; holistic education; and, caring for our common home.